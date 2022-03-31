Best mouse pad 2022: Our favourite soft, hard and ergonomic mouse mats for work and gaming

Buying the best mouse pad may not be all that high on your list of priorities when designing the perfect workstation or gaming rig, but you’d ultimately be doing yourself a disservice if you overlook this crucial component. After all, even the best mouse in the world is at the mercy of the surface it sits upon.

Luckily, finding the right mouse pad for you isn’t anywhere near as complicated - nor as expensive - as filling out the rest of the slots in your setup. There are several factors to bear in mind when making your selection – size and material being the main considerations – but beyond that, you‘re generally spoilt for choice.

To make things a little easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of the best mouse pads on the market, with options to suit all needs and budgets. If you’re unsure of exactly what kind of mouse pad would suit you, the buying guide below will answer all your questions, allowing you to make an informed decision. Once you’re armed with all the key information, you can read on to discover the best mouse pads that you can buy right now.

How to choose the best mouse pad for you

Does size matter?

The rumours are true – size does matter. Specifically, you need to be mindful of the space you have to work with when buying a mouse pad; an extra-large mat will be of little use to you if you’re working from a desk with limited surface space.

On the other hand, those who opt for a lower sensitivity on their mouse, or people working with a multiscreen setup, will benefit from having more room to manoeuvre. You can also get extra-large options that sit under your keyboard like a placemat. These keep your keyboard from sliding around on the desk and add a certain style to your whole setup too.

Equally, for gamers, there are few things more frustrating than lining up the perfect headshot, only to lose your kill because your mouse dipped off the side of the pad. While high-DPI gamers can get away with a smaller mousepad, more space to perfect your play is never a bad thing.

Should I get a hard or soft mouse pad?

There are several things to keep in mind when choosing between a hard or soft mouse pad, but for the most part, it’s going to come down to personal preference. The biggest difference, naturally, is the material used in each – soft pads are made from flexible cloth, while a hard pad will generally be plastic, though some are metal or glass. While soft mats are usually waterproof these days, they aren’t as easy to wipe clean as hard ones, so may need to be thrown in the wash every once in a while.

In practice, each material offers subtle but key differences in performance. A soft mat, for instance, offers more friction, allowing for overall better handling and a greater level of precision. This comes at the expense of speed, so these are definitely better suited to those who prioritise exact movements over lightning-quick ones.

For gamers, soft pads are generally better for shooters in which the slightest miscalculation can mean missing your shot – snipers will find the minute precision invaluable, as the friction will keep any involuntary movements from being registered. That being said, those in the thick of a firefight trying to draw a bead on a moving target may find themselves slightly hindered by a soft pad.

A hard mat, on the other hand, is designed for speed, cutting out any unnecessary friction to keep your mouse movements as nippy as possible. If you feel confident in your ability to stop the mouse on a dime, or if you just generally prefer speed over precision, a hard mouse pad will provide the least amount of resistance.

This translates to gaming with your aiming being unencumbered by friction, allowing you to line up your shot that much quicker. The downside is that the glossy surface could cause you to overshoot your mark, so you’ll need to have a decent level of control over the mouse to compensate accordingly.

Any other features to consider?

As well as being a smooth base for your mouse to glide over, some pads include key features that you may find useful. Here are some of the main ones to look out for:

RGB lighting: Gamers who have taken the time to perfect the RGB elements of their setup may want to incorporate their mousepad into the scheme. These will require an open USB port to work, and the level to which you can synchronise them with the rest of your setup will depend on the price range. More expensive options will have onboard memory, to keep track of your selected patterns, as well as the ability to sync up with the rest of your RGB setup, for the ultimate coordinated light show.

Ergonomic wrist rest: If you spend a lot of time at your desk, you’ll already be aware of the importance of an ergonomic setup. A wrist rest provides a soft but supportive place for your wrist to sit, allowing you to keep it in a comfortable position while using your mouse. You can buy these separately, but for the sake of simplicity, as well as ensuring that you have enough space on your desk, a mouse pad with an integrated wrist rest could be the way to go.

USB hub: If you’re low on USB ports, you may want to look into a mousepad that has an integrated USB hub. As with the RGB lighting, these will need an open USB port to connect to your laptop or PC, but from there you can use it to connect your desktop peripherals. As well as providing more ports, it’s also handy having them in reaching distance for when you want to swap something out.

Wireless charging: A few more premium mouse pads offer integrated wireless charging. Some of these will be universal, giving you a handy spot to juice up your devices while you’re working or gaming, while others are compatible with specific wireless mice, charging them up as you use them. Either way, you’ll need a USB port to plug these mats into, and they also come with the caveat that the space being used to charge devices will naturally restrict your mouse movement.

How much should I be spending?

Depending on what you want from your mouse mat, you could easily find something suitable for under £10. Larger mats, or those that offer some of the above features, will run a little more expensive – these can cost anywhere between £15 and £50 for these. Finally, mats that include wireless charging are usually the most expensive, so if you want that feature, expect to spend upwards of £100 for the privilege.

The best mouse pads to buy in 2022

1. Logitech Studio Series: Best mouse pad overall

Price: £7.99 | Buy now from Logitech



If desk space is a valuable commodity in your working environment, you’ll be better off setting your mouse to a higher sensitivity and opting for a smaller mouse pad to save on space. In this case, you won’t find better than Logitech’s Studio Series. Available in three colours – Graphite, Dark Rose and Blue Grey – the Studio Series is a stylish little number that will add a dash of elegance to any desktop.

The soft surface is made from 100% recycled polyester, which in addition to being better for the environment, also provides a silky smooth ride for your mouse, with just enough friction to keep movements precise and deliberate. The edges are braided, so fraying is a non-issue and you also get a handy boundary that stops your mouse from skipping off the edge of the pad.

While not the thickest pad in the world, the Studio Series still feels comfortable to use. The rubber base has enough grip to keep it from sliding around during use, but it’s not strong enough to effectively glue the pad to the desk, so you may find that you knock it out of place every now and then.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 200 x 230 x 2mm; Material: Polyester, rubber; Weight: 73g; Waterproof surface: Yes; Additional features: N/A

Buy now from Logitech

2. Eono Round Mouse Mat: Best cheap mouse pad

Price: £4.99 | Buy now from Amazon



Proof that you really don’t need to spend the world in order to get a decent mouse pad, this circular offering from Amazon’s Eono brand is an excellent addition to your desktop at a ridiculously low cost. The soft cloth provides a suitably smooth surface for your mouse to glide across, with just enough resistance to allow for precision stops. The rubber base is also strong enough to ensure that the pad won’t slip around at crucial moments.

Unlike some cheaper mouse pads, the Eono features braided edges, which should help to ward off fraying and wear – a common complaint among more budget models. The surface is also waterproof, so any spills are easily cleaned, and the whole thing is machine washable too. It may be a little on the thin side, but for what you’re paying here, the Eono Round Mat is a surprisingly sturdy and stylish mouse pad.

Key specs – Dimensions (WD): 250 x 3mm (circular); Material: Cloth, rubber; Weight: 90g; Waterproof surface: Yes; Additional features: N/A

Buy now from Amazon

3. Kensington Duo Gel: Best ergonomic mouse pad

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon



While correct positioning can ensure that your wrist is supported when using any of the other entries on this list, the Kensington Duo Gel makes the process a whole lot easier with its built-in wrist rest.

The soft gel pillow resembles a laundry detergent pod in both looks and feel, which may not sound all that appealing, but actually makes for an extremely comfortable wrist support. Even as it subtly conforms to the contours of your wrist, the cool gel doesn’t warm up too much from skin contact, and the carefully placed vent in the middle keeps the air flowing.

The mouse pad itself is on the smaller side, so is definitely better suited to a mouse set to a higher sensitivity. Even so, the space is used economically, with the plastic surface making even the smallest of mouse movements go a long way. The rubber base may not be all that luxurious but it’s still sturdy enough to keep the pad from sliding around during use, while also providing a decent level of cushioning beneath the mouse.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 240 x 182 x 25mm; Material: Vinyl, gel; Weight: Not specified; Waterproof surface: Yes; Additional features: Ergonomic wrist rest

Buy now from Amazon

4. Logitech G840 XL: Best full desktop mouse pad

Price: £43 | Buy now from Logitech



If you’ve got the desk space and a tendency to cover an extensive surface area when using your mouse, you’d be wise to opt for the biggest mouse pad you can get. Logitech’s G840 XL is a full desktop pad that essentially turns every inch of your deskspace into a mouse mat, giving you plenty of room to manoeuvre, as well as the freedom to adjust your setup on the fly.

The surface is soft and smooth, with just enough friction to keep you feeling every movement of the mouse for greater control. The non-slip rubber base lives up to its name, keeping the whole mat steady during frantic mouse activity. At 3mm thick, the mat is thick enough to provide a comfortable surface to rest your wrist up, while still being thin enough to roll up and tuck back in the tube, for easy transportation.

What’s especially attractive about this one is that there are a couple of branded versions that allow you to wear your fandom on your desktop. If you’re an aspiring e-sport athlete, the League of Legends pad is a must-have, while K-Pop stans will enjoy having the members of K/DA keeping them company during gaming sessions.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 400 x 900 x 3mm; Material: Cloth, rubber; Weight: Not specified; Waterproof surface: Yes; Additional features: N/A

Buy now from Logitech

5. Corsair MM700: Best gaming mouse pad with a USB hub

Price: £50 | Buy now from Amazon



Syncing your gaming peripherals into your RGB lighting ecosystem is always a satisfying experience, but each new element added does come at the expense of an open USB port to use for other things. This fully-featured gaming mouse pad from Corsair goes some way to correct this issue by including a USB hub, providing two extra ports for the one that it uses.

The RGB lighting can easily be set to any of the twelve onboard programs via a small button on the USB hub, or, for the best results, you can use the Corsair iCUE software to program your own setup and link it in with the rest of your rig.

As well as the lighting and extra ports, the M700 is a full desktop pad, so you’ve got plenty of room to move your mouse around, as well as the option to reverse your setup at a moment’s notice. The cloth surface allows your mouse to glide around unhindered, while the non-slip rubber base keeps the mat firmly in place and avoids any irritating bunching in the corners. For a gaming mouse pad that enhances your experience, the M700 is pretty much the best there is.

Key specs – Dimensions (HWD): 400 x 930 x 4mm; Material: Cloth, rubber; Weight: Not specified; Waterproof surface: No; Additional features: RGB lighting, USB hub

Buy now from Amazon