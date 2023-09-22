Microsoft unveils more powerful Surface Laptop Go 3 – but there’s a catch

There used to be a model with 4GB of RAM, which was great for budget-conscious buyers but Microsoft has dumped that option this time around.

The result is that the base price has jumped from £529 to a whopping £799, with the 16GB model going for a frankly bonkers £999.

For such a large apparent price increase, Microsoft doesn’t appear to have changed much about its smallest, lightest Surface Laptop. The internals may be faster but it’s physically very similar. It still has a 12.4in PixelSense touchscreen that’s topped with Gorilla Glass 3.

It’s a sharp display, with a resolution of 1,536 x 1,024. It has an aspect ratio of 3:2 and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and, if it’s as good as the previous model, it will be a joy to use.

And this is housed in a compact, well-made chassis that weighs a mere 1.1kg and measures 278 x 206 x 15.7mm (WDH). With a decent selection of ports around the edges, it’s a practical little machine, with USB-A and USB-C catered for, alongside a 3.5mm headset jack and a Microsoft Connect port for charging.

Microsoft’s hardware department smashed it out of the park with the Surface Laptop Go when it first launched, so although little has changed, that’s not too much of an issue. The Surface Go 3 is available in four colours: blue, sage, green (“Sage”), beige (“Sandstone”) and silver (“Platinum”).

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: Early verdict

The biggest attraction of the Surface Laptop Go range has always been its relatively low price. We always loved the fact that you could get a laptop with such premium build quality for less than £550 and we have been happy to recommend it as a result.

The decision to remove the 4GB option from the line up and start with a much pricier 8GB version, however, is going to make the Surface Laptop Go 3 far more difficult to recommend.

The new Microsoft Surface Go is available to pre-order from today and will ship from the 3rd of October. Keep your eyes peeled for our full review.