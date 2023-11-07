Bag an unlimited data BARGAIN from Smarty this Black Friday
How’s this for a jaw-dropping Black Friday deal? Smarty has slashed the price of its unlimited plan by £5/mth
Black Friday brings more than just the buzz of holiday shopping; it brings deals that are just too good to pass by, such as this Smarty SIM-only bargain. At a time when consumers are often tied down by lengthy and costly contracts, Smarty stands out with its latest deal, offering unlimited 5G data for a mere £15/mth on a flexible one-month rolling plan. That’s a sizeable saving compared to its usual £20/mth price.
This promotion is significant for several reasons. Firstly, Smarty is an award-winning mobile network, earning a coveted Best Buy award in our original review. We called it “the new king of the no-frills networks” praising the provider for its generous data allowances, great customer service support and lack of any speed caps.
The convenience of Smarty’s plan is another aspect that can’t be overlooked. Like all Smarty plans, this contract requires no long-term commitment and is billed on a rolling monthly basis. This sets it apart from the usual 12 or 24-month contracts offered by other networks, providing greater flexibility if you decide to switch at any point.
In our review, Stuart Andrews said: “You get lots of data for your money, and the plans are straightforward, so you know what you’re getting and how much it’s going to cost. Customers seem to love the customer service and feel they’re getting decent, reliable connectivity. What more can you ask for without splashing out on a more expensive and inflexible monthly contract?”
So it’s fair to say that this Smarty offer is a no-brainer, providing not just a financial incentive but also the freedom to switch whenever you want. For just £15/mth, you can enjoy the benefits of unlimited 5G without the burden of a long-term deal.