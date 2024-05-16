How to boost your mobile phone signal in 7 easy steps

Back in the early days of mobile phones, getting a good signal was a constant struggle, but now, coverage is so good that it’s something you rarely have to think about. The flip side of that is it’s more annoying than ever when you’re experiencing problems with your signal. There remain plenty of dead zones in rural areas, and certain building types can make it almost impossible to achieve a good connection.

If you’re suffering signal issues, don’t despair – there are a number of easy things you can try to achieve better reception, and we’ve listed them all below. In addition, we’ve spoken to industry experts such as Ofcom’s competition policy director David Clarkson, and Colin Giles from Signalboosters.co.uk, to get their thoughts, so you can rest assured that the advice on these pages is solid.

The different types of mobile signal

Before we dive into the tips, it’s important to recognise that there are different types of mobile signal, and in order to take steps to improve matters, you need to determine where the problem lies.

Before the smartphone revolution, mobile phones were simply used to make and receive calls and text messages, which required only a cellular signal. However, these days the majority of people use mobile data as much as, if not more than, phone functionality.

On rare occasions, it’s possible to get decent reception for data, but poor reception for calls (or vice versa) in the same location. However, most of the time, you’ll get a similar level of signal on both.

Then there’s Wi-Fi, which is the wireless internet connection that you use at home. Usually, when we’re talking about phone signal, we mean data or cellular connectivity over the mobile network; but equally it could be your Wi-Fi signal that’s causing the issue.

In this guide, we’re mainly referencing mobile signal, but we’ll touch on Wi-Fi connectivity, too.

Check the settings on your device

If you’re experiencing signal issues, the first thing I would recommend is to check your settings. The most common culprits are the Airplane Mode and Mobile Data toggles in quick settings. To access this menu, swipe down from the top-right of the display on an iPhone, and swipe down from the top on an Android device. Then, make sure that Airplane Mode is disabled, and Mobile Data is enabled.

Regardless of the issue, it’s always worth toggling Airplane Mode on and off again. This refreshes the connection and can sometimes fix intermittent signal problems.

If your phone is in a power-saving mode, then you should disable this, too. Occasionally, aggressive power-saving measures can impact your network performance.

Try holding your phone differently

Modern phones no longer sport external antennas; instead, they sit hidden inside the chassis. If you hold your phone in a certain way, your hand can block these antennas and weaken the signal.

With this in mind, try holding your phone lower down to avoid blocking the antennas; they’re usually positioned in the upper third of the phone housing. You could also try activating the speaker phone and placing the phone on a desk to see if that helps.

In addition, if your phone is protected by a case, then you could try removing it to see if it has any impact on signal strength. Phone cases from well-known brands shouldn’t cause issues; but if you have a more unusual case, especially one made from metal, then it could be the culprit behind your device’s poor signal strength.

Change location

One of the main reasons for a weakened phone signal is an obstruction between your location and the nearest cell tower. Usually, this will be the result of the type of building you’re in; signal tends to be worse in metal buildings such as warehouses, or in underground structures such as car parks and basements.