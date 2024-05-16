How to boost your mobile phone signal in 7 easy steps
Poor signal strength causing dropped calls and slow access to data? Check out our seven easy ways to boost signal and get you connected
Back in the early days of mobile phones, getting a good signal was a constant struggle, but now, coverage is so good that it’s something you rarely have to think about. The flip side of that is it’s more annoying than ever when you’re experiencing problems with your signal. There remain plenty of dead zones in rural areas, and certain building types can make it almost impossible to achieve a good connection.
If you’re suffering signal issues, don’t despair – there are a number of easy things you can try to achieve better reception, and we’ve listed them all below. In addition, we’ve spoken to industry experts such as Ofcom’s competition policy director David Clarkson, and Colin Giles from Signalboosters.co.uk, to get their thoughts, so you can rest assured that the advice on these pages is solid.
The different types of mobile signal
Before we dive into the tips, it’s important to recognise that there are different types of mobile signal, and in order to take steps to improve matters, you need to determine where the problem lies.
Before the smartphone revolution, mobile phones were simply used to make and receive calls and text messages, which required only a cellular signal. However, these days the majority of people use mobile data as much as, if not more than, phone functionality.
On rare occasions, it’s possible to get decent reception for data, but poor reception for calls (or vice versa) in the same location. However, most of the time, you’ll get a similar level of signal on both.
Then there’s Wi-Fi, which is the wireless internet connection that you use at home. Usually, when we’re talking about phone signal, we mean data or cellular connectivity over the mobile network; but equally it could be your Wi-Fi signal that’s causing the issue.
In this guide, we’re mainly referencing mobile signal, but we’ll touch on Wi-Fi connectivity, too.
Check the settings on your device
If you’re experiencing signal issues, the first thing I would recommend is to check your settings. The most common culprits are the Airplane Mode and Mobile Data toggles in quick settings. To access this menu, swipe down from the top-right of the display on an iPhone, and swipe down from the top on an Android device. Then, make sure that Airplane Mode is disabled, and Mobile Data is enabled.
Regardless of the issue, it’s always worth toggling Airplane Mode on and off again. This refreshes the connection and can sometimes fix intermittent signal problems.
If your phone is in a power-saving mode, then you should disable this, too. Occasionally, aggressive power-saving measures can impact your network performance.
Try holding your phone differently
Modern phones no longer sport external antennas; instead, they sit hidden inside the chassis. If you hold your phone in a certain way, your hand can block these antennas and weaken the signal.
With this in mind, try holding your phone lower down to avoid blocking the antennas; they’re usually positioned in the upper third of the phone housing. You could also try activating the speaker phone and placing the phone on a desk to see if that helps.
In addition, if your phone is protected by a case, then you could try removing it to see if it has any impact on signal strength. Phone cases from well-known brands shouldn’t cause issues; but if you have a more unusual case, especially one made from metal, then it could be the culprit behind your device’s poor signal strength.
Change location
One of the main reasons for a weakened phone signal is an obstruction between your location and the nearest cell tower. Usually, this will be the result of the type of building you’re in; signal tends to be worse in metal buildings such as warehouses, or in underground structures such as car parks and basements.
Your best move to try to improve the situation will be to go outside, which will see the best possible boost to your signal; but, of course, this isn’t always convenient, nor possible. If it’s too cold or it’s raining, then try standing beside a window instead. With fewer walls separating you from the nearest tower, you should get a significantly better signal.
If you’re outdoors already, and you’re still having signal issues, then the chances are that you’re in a valley. Cellular signals don’t travel well through the ground, so if possible, climb a hill; you might find you have better reception at the top.
You can also use Ofcom’s mobile coverage checker to see if you’re in an area that’s known to suffer poor reception. This site provides all the information you need, including which networks are likely to work indoors and outdoors, and there’s even a map that shows network coverage across the UK.
David Clarkson, Ofcom competition policy director told us: “While mobile coverage has improved in recent years, we know that too many areas still struggle for a signal. We’re taking action by making more airwaves available to boost reception.
“We’re also working with the UK government and mobile industry on the rollout of the shared rural network, which will bring coverage improvements across the UK.”
Use Bluetooth headphones
If you find that your signal is decent by the window, but poor elsewhere in your home, then pairing up a set of the best Bluetooth headphones could be the answer to your problems. Once paired, you can leave the phone on the windowsill and be free to walk and talk around the house while your phone stays in the sweet spot.
This could also work well if you find that the signal is better with the phone positioned on your desk, rather than held to your ear. Using a set of Bluetooth earbuds will deliver some privacy compared to relying on the speaker phone, and you can still keep your phone away from your head, where the signal is stronger.
Try enabling Wi-Fi calling
In some locations, no matter what you do, you’ll never get a good signal. As someone who used to live in a basement apartment, I know this too well. However, if you have Wi-Fi in this location, then there’s a very simple solution: turn on Wi-Fi calling.
In a nutshell, Wi-Fi calling lets you make calls and send texts using your Wi-Fi connection, rather than your mobile network. It must be enabled by your network provider, and calls and texts use the same allowances as they would over your mobile network when activated.
Use a signal booster
If all of the above solutions aren’t cutting it, then you might want to try investing in a mobile signal booster. These devices essentially use an external antenna to connect to the network, and then rebroadcast that signal locally in your home or office.
Colin Giles, senior account manager at SignalBoosters.co.uk told us: “Cel-Fi mobile signal boosters are Ofcom compliant and only one of very few types of signal boosters that can be legally installed in the UK.”
“Being able to get the receiving antenna mounted outside of the property will significantly improve the signal inside the building.”
Usually, such solutions are aimed at business owners, but there are consumer-grade products available. Often they can be pricey, but as a last resort, signal boosters might be just what you need to get connected. Once installed, they’re very user-friendly: “Customers can easily change networks or update the software themselves using the freely available Cel-Fi Wave app”, says Giles.
If it’s Wi-Fi signal that you’re struggling with, Wi-Fi extenders are much easier to come by, and at a significantly lower cost. Upgrading to a mesh Wi-Fi system is an easy solution to Wi-Fi dead zones in your household. If this sounds like what you need, check out our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi routers available today.
Check the status of your network
If all else fails, it might be your network that’s having issues, rather than your phone. All good network providers will provide service updates on their websites and social media feeds.
If you just want to quickly check if there’s a widespread problem, Google your network provider name and “service status” and you should find the information you’re looking for. Here are the links for the main networks coverage and service status pages:
- EE network coverage and service status
- O2 network coverage and service status
- Three network coverage and service status
- Vodafone network coverage and service status
You can also try a website such as downdetector.co.uk, which provides live updates on the service status of many websites, services and mobile networks.