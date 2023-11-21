Smarty Black Friday: Get a JAW-DROPPING unlimited data deal

This promotion is significant for several reasons. Firstly, Smarty is an award-winning mobile network, earning a coveted Best Buy award in our original review. We called it “the new king of the no-frills networks” praising the provider for its generous data allowances, great customer service support and lack of any speed caps.

The convenience of Smarty’s plan is another aspect that can’t be overlooked. Like all Smarty plans, this contract requires no long-term commitment and is billed on a rolling monthly basis. This sets it apart from the usual 12 or 24-month contracts offered by other networks, providing greater flexibility if you decide to switch at any point.