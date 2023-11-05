This Black Friday SIM deal is SPECTACULARLY cheap
This is one of the cheapest Black Friday SIM deals we’ve ever seen: 50GB for £4/mth
Black Friday never ceases to amaze with deals that almost seem too good to be true. This year is no exception because iD Mobile, via Mobiles.co.uk, is offering an extraordinary SIM-only plan: 50GB of 5G data, as well as unlimited texts and minutes, for a mere £4/mth on a two-year contract. You’ll have to claim the saving via Mobiles.co.uk’s cashback process, but it’s very straightforward.
iD Mobile is carving out a name for itself in the competitive landscape with its consumer-centric deals. The 50GB offer is not only economical but also user-friendly, including perks such as free EU roaming up to 30GB, a perk that’s now very rare indeed.
Additionally, you’ll benefit from iD Mobile’s continuously improving 5G speeds, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity whether you’re streaming Netflix, mobile gaming or video-calling friends.
What’s more, we’re fans of iD Mobile here at Expert Reviews, awarding the mobile network a commendable four stars out of five in our original review. It’s a brilliant option for those who are watching the pennies in these financially tricky times.
For the budget-conscious consumer who still demands high-quality mobile service, this Black Friday deal from iD Mobile is an attractive proposition. It demonstrates that high data allowances need not come with prohibitive costs, particularly when savvy shoppers take advantage of Black Friday offers.
However, as always with deals this dazzling, you need to get in there as soon as possible because it won’t last for long.