Best Samsung Galaxy S20 case: Protect your Galaxy in style

If you’re the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone, this means only one thing: you’ll be looking for some protection. While a new fleet of Samsung’s Galaxy phones seemingly hits the shelves every year, upgrading so soon after the 2020 release of the S20, S20 FE, S20 Plus or S20 Ultra handsets just isn’t an option for most of us.

And besides, the S20 line remains incredibly popular with new customers today, in part due to its high specs. This includes a quality build consisting of a strong aluminium frame nestled between two glass surfaces, plus a crystal clear screen capable of QHD+ (1,440 x 3,200) resolutions.

However, all this fragile glass isn’t the safest of materials if smartphone longevity is your number one priority or ‘clumsy’ is your middle name. So, picking a case for your Samsung Galaxy S20 is an important business if you want to protect your high-class investment. Whether you want rugged protection for your rigorous outdoor activities or something stylish to show off to your friends, we’ve got an option for you. Make sure to check each case is compatible with your device, as all the S20 models are different sizes.

The best Samsung S20 cases to buy

1. Official Samsung LED case: Best high-end case

Price: £15 | Buy now from Amazon

Protect your phone in style with a case that lights up just like the night sky. This LED smart case allows you to set mood lighting, choose icon features, receive notifications and even connect with friends, all whilst the case is still on. Not only does it look the part but it’ll offer you protection too, with an edge coating to ensure any drops are protected effectively.

Key specs – Colours: Black, sky blue, pink white, grey; Materials: Not given

2. UAG Pathfinder protective case: Best case for rugged protection

Price: £33 | Buy now from Amazon





If you’re constantly on the move, live a very active lifestyle or you’re just a little clumsy, this protective case from Urban Armour Gear could be the option for you. UAG creates rugged composite cases from soft-impact resistant core materials and a hard exterior that’s been military drop tested. Additionally, you get an anti-slip design that will improve grip whilst handling your device and wireless charging compatibility.

Key specs – Colours: Black, olive; Materials: Not given

3. Olixar Ultra-Thin case: Best clear case

Price: £8 | Buy now from Amazon





The perfect case for the minimalist that wants to show off their phone to its full capacity. Made from tough gel material that’s also highly flexible, you’ll be able to remove and replace the case with ease. The case is lightweight and ultra-thin, adding little weight to your S20 and instead enhancing your device’s slimline design.

Key specs- Colours: Clear; Materials: Silicone

4. Ilya Milstein x Casetify Cats case: Best durable case for cat lovers

Price: £41 | Buy now from Casetify



Do you love cats? Do you want to be reminded of them throughout your day? Why not purchase this case designed by artist Ilya Milstein. Suitable for any S20 model (pick from the drop-down menu), this case developed by Casetify is made from its own shockproof qìtech™ material, custom made to withstand impact while retaining a slim look. In an age of global pandemics, it also has a 99% effective antibacterial coating to boot.

Casetify uses 50% recycled PC materials on cases like this, print with eco-friendly ink, and package them in 100% recyclable material. Even its production facilities are all ISO14001-certified for using renewable practises, so unlike with many novelty phone cases out there, you can be assured that you are doing your part to shop sustainably.

Key specs – Colours: Cat print; Materials: Recycled PC Plastic

Buy now from Casetify

5. Trswyop Battery case: Best charging case

Price: £27 | Buy now from Amazon



In our full-length review of the Samsung Galaxy S20, we found its battery only lasted around five hours when the screen was running at 120Hz. That’s not great if you’re without a charger, so it could be worthwhile to simply have a charger on your person at all times.

The Trswyop Battery Case is equipped with a powerful 7,500mAh lithium battery that should charge your phone fully at least once, but when you’re out and about you’ll often only need a top-up. To do so, simply hold the power button on the back of the case. Next to the button is a power bar to indicate how much charge the case has left. In terms of protection, the case offers 360° coverage of your S20 handset through a hard shell that is raised above all corners and the screen itself.

Key specs – Colours: Black; Materials: Plastic

6. ESR Metal Kickstand case: Best case with a kickstand

Price: From £12 | Buy now from Amazon





If you’re an avid Netflix watcher or Youtube fiend, this kickstand case will solve all your hands-free problems. Not only does this case have the addition of a handy metal kickstand, but you’ll also get flexible TPU casing. The case is transparent, allowing you to show off your S20’s sleek design. It’s wireless charging compatible and has reinforced edges to protect your phone from drops.

Key specs – Colours: Clear and black; Materials: TPU

7. Official Samsung LED View Cover case: Best wrap-around case

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



Whilst this case is on the pricier side, it does offer your phone 360° protection. You’ll be able to view notifications and the time through the cases intuitive LED lights. There’s even an integrated card slot with contactless payment possible through the case itself. For protection, there’s edge coating to improve grip whilst handling your device and an intuitive sleep/wake feature that automatically switches your phones display off when the case is closed, conserving battery.

Key specs – Colours: Black, white, pink, blue, grey; Materials: Not given