Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra case: Keep your new phone looking its best

If you’ve just pulled the trigger on a gorgeous new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you’re going to need the best case you can afford to protect your phone and keep it looking fresh.

The S22 Ultra comes with a new Exynos chip that makes it more powerful than any previous Galaxy phone. It has a brand-new S Pen with ultra-low latency that slots right into the body of the phone, and its 120Hz screen uses adaptive refresh rate technology to give you optimal performance when gaming. It’s also got that clean, sharp look reminiscent of the Galaxy Note.

Sure, you might have to sell your car in order to afford one, but there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals out there that are titillating enough to make you want to throw your money at your screen. But what are you going to do when your new phone arrives and you find that you're suddenly terrified of taking it outdoors for fear of dropping it? You could become a shut-in, which might be inconvenient, or you could do the smart thing and get a phone case.

Can’t be bothered to trawl through the internet looking for them, you say? Don’t worry, we’ve already done the hard work for you and found some that we’re sure will be to your taste. From the stylish and cool for when you don’t want to compromise on flair for your handset, to the rugged and thoroughly drop-tested for one less worry when you’re running around, below is our list of the very best cases for your Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases to buy

1. Samsung Smart LED Case: Best original case

This official Samsung case is its own little gadget, allowing you to select from custom and premade LED icons to display on the outside of the case whenever someone calls, as a countdown timer for photos, or for text messages. It will also show you the time while closed and when open has a slot for a bank or membership card inside. In sum, it will keep your phone safe and look great doing it.

Key specs – Material: Polyurethane; Warranty: 1yr; Wireless charging compatibility: Not given

2. Mous Limitless 3.0: Best robust case

Not only does the Mous Limitless 3.0 look good, it’s also been seriously drop-tested by the company, as shown in videos on its website. The SIM card slots embedded in the case will be handy for travellers, and their cases work with Qi charging. Not only that, Mous promises minimal added bulk despite the air cushioning technology that protects your phone when it drops.

Key specs – Material: Polycarbonate, TPU; Warranty: Limited lifetime; Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

3. Proporta Clear Case: Best cheap case

This clear TPU case is our favourite no-frills option, and we think it makes sense as the S22 Ultra already looks great, especially if you’ve picked one of the online-only colours when you bought it. This case is the best of both worlds: You get to see your phone in all its glory, and it remains in pristine condition through the wear and tear of the everyday. It’s also incredibly lightweight at only 26g, so it won’t feel like you’re bulking up an already large phone.

Key specs – Material: TPU; Warranty: Limited lifetime; Wireless charging compatibility: Not given

4. Ideal of Sweden Carrara Gold: Best stylish case

For the style-conscious, here’s an aesthetically pleasing case that will go with any outfit. The beautiful style of the marble exterior with its golden highlights combined with the microfibre lining of the inside makes for a case that you’ll be proud to display without fear of dropping it.

Key specs – Material: Plastic; Warranty: 1yr limited; Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

5. Spigen Cryo Armor: Best case for mobile gaming

I think we’d all prefer not to experience sweaty hands when gaming, and Spigen has just the case for the job. Phones tend to get hot with longer gaming sessions, which necessitates a case such as this one that can take the heat. It cools via the hexagonal “Arcticflow” layers at the back and is designed to give you a firmer grip with maximum control for when you need to concentrate on your aim.

Key specs – Material: Polycarbonate, TPU; Warranty: 2yr limited; Wireless charging compatibility: Yes