Best iPhone SE 3 cases 2022: Excellent protection for your new Apple handset

The new iPhone SE 3 is out, and it’s worth protecting with one of the best cases you can buy. Its design doesn’t change much at all from its predecessor, which means that if you’re just upgrading phones, your old case should still fit perfectly. But, chances are your used case has taken a few beatings, or you’re getting a brand new phone and want to prevent scratches and cracks. In that case (pun intended) we’ve got just the thing for you.

As neat and pocketable as the iPhone SE is, it doesn’t have the Ceramic Shield technology of the more expensive iPhones. This makes it more prone to damage, should you be unfortunate and drop it.

There are cases out there to suit every need and desire, from the kinds that will let you kick your phone around like a football to something that can provide better battery life on long hikes, and even ones to make sure your hair looks good before an important meeting. It can be tricky to know where to start, but we’ve trawled the internet in search of the best cases, and found ones for every scenario.

If you’re looking to make sure your fancy new phone survives for as long as it ought to, take a look at our pick of the very best iPhone SE cases below.

The best iPhone SE 3 cases to buy

1. Spigen Tough Armour: Best for protecting your screen

Price: £17 | Buy now from Amazon



An affordable case that will protect your phone screen: It has raised edges that create a buffer between your phone screen and the surface it hits, so that even if it lands face down it will be fine. It’s also got your buttons covered by a layer of protective plastic and comes with a kickstand at the back for hands-free viewing. All in all, excellent protection for all aspects of your precious phone.

Key specs - Material: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane; Colours: Black, gunmetal, red

Buy now from Amazon

2. Mous Limitless 2.0: Best drop-tested case

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



The Mous Limitless cases are stylish and can take a serious hit. Supposedly made with natural materials (such as bamboo and walnut wood) with air-cushioning tech on the inside, these cases have a unique style perfect for when you want it to look like you’re not just carrying around a plastic brick. They’re also compatible with all of Mous’ magnetic accessories, such as charging pads and phone holders.

Key specs - Material: Wood, thermoplastic polyurethane; Colours: Bamboo, Walnut, Black Leather, Aramid Fibre

Buy now from Amazon

3. Apple Silicone Case for iPhone SE (2022): Best official case

Price: £35 | Buy now from John Lewis



Who better to trust for a good case than Apple themselves? This Apple case is the official iPhone SE case, and you can trust its quality to match that of the phone itself. With an outer silicone finish, it’ll provide a solid grip, with additional protection for the buttons on the side to prevent grit from coming in and making them stick.

Key specs - Material: Silicone; Colours: Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Midnight, Red

Buy now from John Lewis

4. Otterbox Pop Symmetry: Best pop socket case

Price: £35 | Buy now from Otterbox



A pop socket may be old fashioned now, but that doesn’t mean it’s not convenient, and you may be used to having one. It makes your phone easy to hold, and also functions as a kickstand for when you want to put your phone down and play something or watch a film.

The ‘PopTops’ can even be exchanged for different-looking ones for a huge variety of designs.

Key specs - Material: Synthetic rubber, polycarbonate; Colours: Mauveolous, Black

Buy now from Otterbox

5. Wixann Upgraded: Best battery case

Price: £26 | Buy now from Amazon



Who hasn’t been short of battery at a crucial moment? After a long night out on the town, for example, just as you’re looking up the bus times or attempting to book an Uber. That’s when these battery cases come in handy, and can provide your phone with some extra juice. This case promises 100% more battery life for the older iPhone SE, and although the newer iPhone has a bigger battery, it should still give you a significant boost in charge.

Key specs - Material: Rubber, polycarbonate; Colours: Black

Buy now from Amazon