Best iPhone 11 case: Find the best case for your Apple handset

Although the iPhone 11 is a couple of years old now, it’s a perfectly good phone worth protecting with one of the best cases available. A good case is more than just an outer layer of cushioning: it might come with helpful features that make your life easier, or at the very least ensure that your handset looks good.

We take our phones with us everywhere, and so chances are it’ll slip through your fingers at some point.

Although a lot of modern phones can take a beating, once the screen is smashed it quickly becomes uncomfortable to use and repairs can be expensive.

All of this can be avoided with a good case to protect your phone. It doesn’t have to be a bulky piece of plastic that feels uncomfortable to carry around, either: there’s plenty of choice in shape and colour.

We’ve found the very best cases that you can buy for your iPhone 11, and they’re all in our guide below:

The best iPhone 11 cases you can buy

1. Urban Armour Gear Monarch Series: Best for protection

Price: £40



Urban Armour Gear (UAG for short) is well known for phone cases that look and act tough and, naturally, it has a selection of models aimed specifically at iPhone 11 owners. Its Monarch series of cases offer a hefty five layers of protection for your phone and although the cases don’t look the most attractive they are tough as old boots.

The case has been drop-tested to US military standards (MIL-STD-810G 516.6, to be precise) and should protect your pride and joy in the event of you dropping it or having it knocked inadvertently out of your hands. It’s also compatible with wireless charging. The Monarch sits at the more costly end of the phone case spectrum but given the level of protection on offer, it’s worth paying extra.

Key specs – Colours: Black, crimson, carbon fibre; Materials: Alloy metal and leather; Weight: Not stated

2. Speck Presidio Stay Clear case: Best clear case

Price: £13



Clear cases are ten a penny but Speck’s Presidio is well worth paying a little extra for. This is a solidly constructed case, not some flimsy plastic covering, and it consists of two durable layers plus a raised bezel for protecting your screen. The plastic is treated with a coating that “prevents yellowing and oil absorption” and there’s Microban technology, too, designed to prevent the build-up of mould and bacteria. Not only that but there’s also 13-foot drop protection and a lifetime warranty. Impressive stuff.

Key specs – Colours: Clear; Materials: TPU; Weight: Not stated

3. DN-Alive Card Slot case: Best case for under £10

Price: £6



For £6 this case offers a number of impressive features. The main selling point is definitely its in-built card-holder. This can hold up to two cards, which sit in a compartment on the rear, allowing you to leave your bulky wallet at home. There’s also a modicum of protection here, with the case made from a layer of hard PVC built on a layer of softer TPU plastic, which prevents the case scratching your phone when removing and replacing it in the case.

Key specs- Colours: Black; Materials: PC, TPU; Weight: 31.8g (Boxed-product weight)

4. Ted Baker Mirror Case: Best folio case

Price: £20



If you’ve ever been in need of a mirror to fix your hair on your rushed commute, Ted Baker has you covered. It’s also a great-looking case, with a floral pattern covering the leather effect folio. The harder back shell will take the hit from a drop, and with a folio case you can always be sure that your screen is protected from being scraped by sharp objects such as keys or pens.

Key specs – colours: Floral; Materials: Faux leather; Weight: 120g

5. LoveCase Tropical case: Best for fashionistas

Price: £10



This is unlikely to protect your phone from a drop onto a hard concrete floor but does that really matter when it looks this fabulous? That being said, its soft, flexible construction will give your iPhone some impact protection while ensuring a close, unobtrusive fit; and we love its summery, banana-leaf design, too. The case has been printed with scratch-resistant ink, too, to ensure you can keep the summer alive throughout the coming winter and beyond.

Key specs – Colours: Tropical print; Materials: TPU; Weight: Not given

Buy now from MobileFun

6. La Joconde by Casetify: Best case for art lovers

Price: £38



Yes, this might be an expensive case, but with the Mona Lisa smiling out at you wherever you go, you’ll be inspired to take some fantastic selfies. The Ultra Impact casing will also protect your phone from dents or cracks if it drops, and although you won’t have to worry about art thieves mistaking your phone for the real thing, it’s still a good-looking case available in several nice colours.

Key specs – colours: Yellow, green, purple and white; Materials: TPU; Weight: Not given

Buy now from Casetify