Best Samsung phone deals 2023: Snap up a SPECTACULAR saving this September
We’ve rounded up offers on some of the FINEST Android handsets around to bring you the best Samsung phone deals
Finding the best Samsung phone deals can be a tricky process. First, there’s a galaxy of different models to pick from, each made with varying budgets and uses in mind. For example, do you want a foldable flagship or a cheap entry point into the world of 5G? Second, all of the major mobile networks are competing for your attention with a host of contracts and even generous freebies. That’s where we come in.
We’re always on the hunt for the best Samsung phone deals here at Expert Reviews, weighing up the lifetime costs, upfront fees and length of the contracts. Below, you’ll find a collection of the ones that will save you the most money and bag you the best freebies, no matter how much you’ve got to spend. We’ll be regularly updating the page as new smartphones are released too.
1. The BEST Samsung phone deal overall
Some Samsung phone deals are simply a cut above and this is one of them: the five-star Galaxy S23 with unlimited 5G data from Three is available for just for £32/mth on a two-year contract via Buymobiles, with just £39 to pay upfront.
We like this phone for its excellent iterative speed improvements over the S22, its gorgeous AMOLED screen and its more reasonable size compared to many modern handsets. Just be quick because this outstanding offer may not last for long!
View deal at Buymobiles
2. The best Samsung phone deal on a BUDGET
This is a brilliant deal on our favourite mid-range Samsung handset: the Galaxy A54 with 33GB of 5G data from Vodafone is available for just £20/mth from Buymobiles. With nothing to pay upfront and a monthly fee this low, this is a deal well worth snapping up while it’s still available.
Our original review praised this phone for its colourful and stylish design, as well as its solid battery life and performance, noting that it made for a great cheaper alternative to the S23.
View deal at Buymobiles
3. The best Samsung phone deal on a FOLDABLE handset
This is our pick of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals at the moment: the 128GB version of the five-star flexible phone with 100GB of 5G data from Three for just £32/mth on a two-year plan via Buymobiles, with absolutely nothing to pay upfront.
Aside from its fun hinged design, this phone impressed us with its colour-accurate display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and improved battery life compared to the previous model.
View deal at Buymobiles
4. The best HIGH-END Samsung phone deal
This is our favourite deal on the top-of-the-range Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: the 256GB version of the phone, which picked up our Recommended award when we first reviewed it, with 150GB of 5G data from Vodafone is just £45/mth on a two-year plan via Buymobiles, with a respectable £79 to be paid upfront. You’ll also get six months of Disney Plus for nothing thrown in too.
Not just a great deal, we like the S23 Ultra a lot regardless due to its great performance compared to the S22 Ultra, as well as its lengthy battery life and stunning display. We’re also fans of iD Mobile, giving the provider four stars out of five in our latest review, praising its value, free EU roaming and improving 5G speeds.