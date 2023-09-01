iPhone 14 Plus deals 2023: Compare these OUTSTANDING offers this September

If you want the latest and greatest piece of Apple kit, these iPhone 14 Plus deals are here to help get you there. In our original review, we awarded the iPhone 14 Plus four stars out of five for its gorgeous 6.7in OLED display, very respectable battery life of 23hrs 18mins, top-notch performance and excellent photographic skills. The main negative we highlighted was that you could step up to the superior iPhone 14 Pro for only a bit more, but the outstanding offers below go a long way toward allaying that concern.

To help you find the iPhone 14 Plus deal that closest fits your needs, we’ve rounded up the best of the best below. While this isn’t an exhaustive list by any means, it is selective, with the offers on displays being ones that the phone boffins at Expert Reviews are happy to recommend after examining them against the competition and calculating the costs over time.

READ NEXT: The best phone contract deals this month