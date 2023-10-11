Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: The BEST Pixel, Samsung and iPhone bargains – LIVE
Day two of Amazon Prime Day has kicked off and our team of Experts are picking the best smartphone deals
After a busy deals-filled day yesterday, we’re back again with the second day of Amazon Prime Day. Once more, we’re expecting a flood of sensational smartphone savings to show up throughout the day, and our team of experts are here to let you know which are the best.
But there’s not long left until these deals expire. Prime Day 2 – or Big Deal Days, as Amazon calls it – ends at midnight tonight, so if any of these deals tickle your fancy, now’s the time to buy.
As usual, throughout the course of the day, we’ll be keeping you up to date with the best smartphone deals worth buying. If nothing takes your fancy just yet, be sure to check back soon to see if there’s a handset deal for you. Likewise, if you’re hoping to snag even more savings, we’ll also be updating our Best Prime Day deals hub today – featuring a wide range of products including smart speakers, home security, vacuum cleaners and coffee machines.
Finally, before we dig deep into today's best smartphone deals, it's also worth remembering that you need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these limited-time bargains.
The best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals – LIVE
09:34 | 11 Oct
A Pixel perfect Prime Day bargain
I’ve already shared our selection of the best Prime Day phone deals from yesterday, but this is our current favourite recommendation. It will take some beating before the sales event ends.
For just £399, you can pick up Google’s terrific Pixel 7a. At that price, you’re getting one of the very best phone cameras on the market, a wonderfully colour-accurate 90Hz display and the same rapid Tensor G2 chipset as its bigger brother. You also get a 30W charger bundled for free, which is a nice little extra. You can read more about the Pixel 7a in our full review.
09:00 | 11 Oct
And we’re back for round two
Hello and welcome to today’s phone deals live blog. Again, we’ll be bringing you the very best bargains you need to know about, so keep your eyes peeled for updates throughout the day.
We’re kicking things off today with a recap of our favourite Prime Day deals from yesterday:
- Google Pixel 7a with 30W charger (average, £429, now £399) | View deal
- Honor Magic 5 Lite (average £250, now £219) | View deal
Just remember, these deals expire at midnight tonight, returning to their previous prices from tomorrow. If you like what you see, now’s the time to buy.