Bag a BONKERS iPhone SE deal ahead of the Apple Event

The phone’s performance won’t slow down even when the battery is low, thanks to its powerful A15 Bionic Processor. Also, the smaller display still produces excellent image quality and colours – it’s even sharp enough to be classed as a “Retina HD” screen. All in all, it’s a great quality phone for the price.

That is especially true when you buy it using this contract. Over the 24 months, you’ll spend £600 for the phone and unlimited monthly 5G data. Take the price of the phone from this, and you’d be paying just £181 for all that data over two years, which works out to just £7.50/mth for your data. On a typical SIM, you’d be lucky to get 10GB data for that cost, making this a true bumper data deal.

With your generous unlimited iD Mobile SIM, you’ll also get unlimited minutes and texts. In our latest iD Mobile review, we awarded the network four stars and praised its fabulous phone prices, great value SIMs and improving 5G speeds. Further to this, iD Mobile is one of the only mobile providers that provides completely free EU roaming, which is a huge pull factor if you ever travel abroad. To sweeten the deal even more, you can also redeem up to three months of free Apple TV+, Music and Arcade.

Essentially, this iPhone SE deal is a no-brainer if you’re looking for an affordable phone and more data than you can shake a stick at. You won’t find a cheaper current generation iPhone deal ahead of the Apple Event this evening, but you’ll need to sign up soon so that you don’t miss out on the savings.

View deal at Mobiles.co.uk