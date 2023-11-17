Bag a BARGAIN Honor 90 smartphone deal ahead of Black Friday
The four-star Honor 90 is down to its joint-lowest price of £350 on Amazon in the lead-up to Black Friday
In a solid pre-Black Friday deal, the Honor 90 can be picked up on Amazon for £350, 50 quid less than its average price on the site. It’s a mid-range delight; it dazzles with a flagship-esque design and a robust spec sheet, all at an attractive price point.
In our Honor 90 review, we gave it 4 stars: it’s kitted out with an exceptional 6.7in OLED display, offering a unique 2,664 x 1,200 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen’s vividness and precision put it at the forefront of mid-range offerings, with a colour accuracy that rivals more expensive counterparts. Its PWM dimming rate, heightened to 3,840Hz, is a thoughtful addition rarely seen in its class, making for a more comfortable viewing experience.
Performance is another area where the Honor 90 shines. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, it offers reliable, smooth performance, well-suited to everyday use. The device’s 5,000mAh battery further enhances its usability, although it’s worth noting the absence of a charger in the box and a lack of wireless charging.
The camera setup of the Honor 90 has seen a significant upgrade, with a new 200MP main sensor capable of capturing vibrant, detailed images. This change, though commendable, does come with the drawback of lacking OIS, a feature that becomes noticeable in low-light conditions. The 50MP front camera, however, stands strong, offering quality selfies with accurate colour reproduction.
The Honor 90 maintains a slim and lightweight profile with an edge-curved display, like many of the flagships on the market. While the plastic frame might not appeal to all, its overall build and design ethos lend it a premium feel. The lack of an official IP rating for dust and water resistance is a notable gap, particularly when compared to some rivals.
Despite some limitations like a mono speaker and a somewhat cluttered MagicOS interface, the Honor 90’s strengths in display, camera performance and design make it a noteworthy contender in the mid-range market. This pre-Black Friday deal marks the Honor 90 down to its joint-lowest price ever. If you don’t fancy the Honor 90, check out our Black Friday Smartphone deals roundup for other great deals.