Bag a BARGAIN Honor 90 smartphone deal ahead of Black Friday

Performance is another area where the Honor 90 shines. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, it offers reliable, smooth performance, well-suited to everyday use. The device’s 5,000mAh battery further enhances its usability, although it’s worth noting the absence of a charger in the box and a lack of wireless charging.

The camera setup of the Honor 90 has seen a significant upgrade, with a new 200MP main sensor capable of capturing vibrant, detailed images. This change, though commendable, does come with the drawback of lacking OIS, a feature that becomes noticeable in low-light conditions. The 50MP front camera, however, stands strong, offering quality selfies with accurate colour reproduction.

The Honor 90 maintains a slim and lightweight profile with an edge-curved display, like many of the flagships on the market. While the plastic frame might not appeal to all, its overall build and design ethos lend it a premium feel. The lack of an official IP rating for dust and water resistance is a notable gap, particularly when compared to some rivals.