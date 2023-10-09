Amazon Prime Day: The BIGGEST smartphone deals – LIVE

Prime Day is back again but with a new name. Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon’s Big Deals Day event has officially kicked off, and there are hundreds of smartphone savings to be scooped up during the two-day period. But which are the best?

With deals starting on 10 October and running until midnight on 11 October, there will be plenty of opportunity to nab yourself a terrific discount on the latest and greatest handsets. During this time, Expert Reviews will keep an eye out for the best deals you need to know about, with minute-by-minute coverage in this live blog.

These are today’s highlights so far:

Nothing Phone (2) (average £629, now £569) | View deal

(average £629, now £569) | View deal Honor Magic 5 Lite (average £250, now £230) | View deal

Don’t worry if none of these deals tickle your fancy, as we’ll be updating this page regularly throughout the two-day sales event. Likewise, if you’re hoping to snag even more savings, we’ll also be updating our Best Prime Day deals hub – featuring a wide range of products including air fryers, TVs, speakers and home security.

Finally, before we dig deeper into the best smartphone deals, it’s also worth remembering that you need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these limited-time bargains. If you aren’t already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial with this link.

The best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals – LIVE