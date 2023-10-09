Amazon Prime Day: The BIGGEST smartphone deals – LIVE
Looking for the best phone deals this Amazon Prime Day? These are the smartphone savings you NEED to know about
Prime Day is back again but with a new name. Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon’s Big Deals Day event has officially kicked off, and there are hundreds of smartphone savings to be scooped up during the two-day period. But which are the best?
With deals starting on 10 October and running until midnight on 11 October, there will be plenty of opportunity to nab yourself a terrific discount on the latest and greatest handsets. During this time, Expert Reviews will keep an eye out for the best deals you need to know about, with minute-by-minute coverage in this live blog.
These are today’s highlights so far:
- Nothing Phone (2) (average £629, now £569) | View deal
- Honor Magic 5 Lite (average £250, now £230) | View deal
Don’t worry if none of these deals tickle your fancy, as we’ll be updating this page regularly throughout the two-day sales event. Likewise, if you’re hoping to snag even more savings, we’ll also be updating our Best Prime Day deals hub – featuring a wide range of products including air fryers, TVs, speakers and home security.
Finally, before we dig deeper into the best smartphone deals, it’s also worth remembering that you need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of these limited-time bargains. If you aren’t already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial with this link.
The best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals – LIVE
09:49 | 10 Oct
This Honor Magic 5 Lite deal is a budget bargain
If your buying budget is limited, you can’t go wrong with this Honor Magic 5 Lite deal. Dropping to its lowest-ever price, Honor’s terrific-value handset is now only £230 – that’s a lovely little saving of £20.
In our review, we couldn’t stop talking about its terrific battery life, which lasted almost 29 hours in our video playback test. We also loved its vibrant, curved display and the design that looks more fitting amongst flagships rather than its budget brethren.
This is the budget smartphone deal to beat this Prime Day.
08:53 | 10 Oct
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops to its LOWEST price
Fancy a foldable? The 1TB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now the same price as the 256GB version. Usually priced at £2,049, the Z Fold 5 with the most amount of internal storage is now £1,749 – that’s a huge £300 off.
That’s the best price we’ve seen yet and the first major price drop since the phone launched in August.
08:30 | 10 Oct
This Nothing Phone (2) deal is INSANE
The Nothing Phone (2), which has only recently launched, has received its first major price drop in the Amazon Big Deals Day sales.
With an average price of £629, the 256GB Nothing phone (2) is currently just £569 – that’s a healthy saving of £60. Alternatively, if you fancy extra storage, you can scoop up the 512GB model for only £619. That’s an even greater saving of £80.
What did we think of the Nothing Phone (2) in our review? We awarded it four stars and a Recommended award just a couple of weeks ago, praising the handset for its huge battery life improvements and software tweaks. It’s cheaper than its competitors (even more so in this sale) and its light-up design on the rear is quite special, too.