Doro 6820 review: Premium feature phone for older users

The Doro 6820 is a feature flip phone built for older people that doesn’t require all the bells and whistles normally associated with smartphone ownership. It handles the bare essentials of texting and calling with minimal fuss and expense.

There’s no fiddly touchscreen to be found here; just large physical buttons, an intuitive UI and even a dedicated emergency assistance button on the phone’s rear. In all these respects it’s quite similar to the Nokia 2660 then, yet it costs quite a bit more money.

So is the Doro 6820 as simple and pleasant to use as it purports to be? And does that justify the extra expense over the Nokia rival? Let’s find out.