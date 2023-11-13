Get a FABULOUS discount on a five-star Xiaomi smartphone ahead of Black Friday

An exceptional pre-Black Friday deal has emerged for those in the market for a new smartphone: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is now at its lowest price ever on Amazon at just £209, a hefty reduction from its average price of £283. That’s a spectacular saving on a device that earned five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review.