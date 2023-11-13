Get a FABULOUS discount on a five-star Xiaomi smartphone ahead of Black Friday
The award-winning Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has had its price slashed for this barnstorming pre-Black Friday offer
An exceptional pre-Black Friday deal has emerged for those in the market for a new smartphone: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is now at its lowest price ever on Amazon at just £209, a hefty reduction from its average price of £283. That’s a spectacular saving on a device that earned five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G boasts impressive specs, including a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP main camera, highlighting its capabilities in providing high-quality visuals and photography. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor and supports speedy 67W fast charging and 5G connectivity, offering enhanced performance and future-proofing for network advancements.
Design-wise, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features a classy glass back with a muted, matte finish, available in colours such as Graphite Grey, Polar White and Atlantic Blue. It maintains a similar size to the previous model but adds a slight increase in weight, indicating a robust build. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and a unique combination of a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster, enabling it to function as a universal remote control.
Now at a mere £209, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G represents a valuable investment for those seeking a high-quality, affordable 5G smartphone. Its combination of advanced display technology, powerful camera and modern features, backed by full marks from Expert Reviews, makes it an attractive pre-Black Friday deal for a wide range of users.