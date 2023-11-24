Get a FREE Fitbit with the Google Pixel 8 Pro this Black Friday
This Black Friday deal not only gets you the award-winning Google Pixel 8 Pro but also a free Fitbit Charge 6
The Google Pixel 8 Pro bundled with a Fitbit Charge 6 can be snapped up in the Black Friday deal for £999 on Amazon. That’s the price of the phone on its own, so you’re effectively getting a free Fitbit, and in our Pixel 8 Pro review it received four stars as well as a Recommended award.
The Pixel 8 Pro has a clean Android installation, gorgeous display and astonishing cameras. However, it does have a few drawbacks, including somewhat poor battery life and performance that could be better, especially considering its price.
Its display is a highlight, featuring a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution capable of reaching higher brightness levels than its predecessors. This LTPO display can automatically adjust the refresh rate from 120Hz down to 1Hz depending on the content, offering an excellent viewing experience.
The camera performance of the Pixel 8 Pro is notably exceptional, particularly in low-light conditions. It includes an additional 48MP 5x telephoto camera to complement the 50MP main camera on the rear, and it also boasts an upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera. It features innovative capabilities like the Audio Magic Eraser to remove background noise in videos and a new Best Take setting for AI-enhanced group portraits. The phone’s camera is known for capturing images with accurate colours and minimal visual noise, even in challenging lighting conditions.
This Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Fitbit Charge 6 bundle offers significant value for money. This bundle is a great option for those looking to upgrade to a high-end smartphone while keeping track of their fitness goals.