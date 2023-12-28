Get a SCORCHING Boxing Day deal on this five-star Samsung phone
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is an awesome mid-range phone, with this Boxing Day sales offer from Argos making it an even better buy
Previously going for £500, Argos has lopped a clean £100 off their price for the Samsung Galaxy A54 in its Boxing Day sale, with the handset now available for just £400. As well as a significant discount, you’ll also be securing yourself a quality smartphone, as you can read in our original Samsung Galaxy A54 review, where we decorated the phone with five stars and our Recommended award. In fact, one of our few complaints in that write-up was the middling value offered by the Galaxy A54, a quibble which this price cut goes a long way to addressing.
Among the things that impressed us in our initial review of this Android model were its solidly put-together and handsome design for a mid-range phone, keeping things simple but sleek and boasting an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance; its lovely 120Hz AMOLED screen, which proved bright and colour accurate; and its improved performance, compared to previous generations, owing to its upgraded Exynos 1380 chipset.
Other notable positives of the Samsung Galaxy A54 include its battery setup and camera array. The Galaxy A54’s 5,000mAh battery showed up much better in our stamina testing compared to the previous generation Galaxy A53, lasting an extra five hours in our looping video test. The phone’s 25W fast charging also means that it can be topped up to full juice in as little as 80 minutes, meaning you’re unlikely to ever get caught out when you’re on the go.
Moving on to the phone’s camera array, the Samsung Galaxy A54 packs in a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro sensor and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. In testing, our reviewer was mightily impressed by what these cameras could produce, praising “the amount of detail the main camera was capable of capturing, and the richness of the colours, especially with outdoor scenes captured in daylight”.
So, if you’ve found the price of flagship models such as the Galaxy S23 a little off-putting, the mid-range Galaxy A54 is a great alternative, having proved its speed, stamina and photographic capabilities in testing. And now, thanks to a stunning Boxing Day offer from Argos, you can pick it up for £100 less than usual. Just make sure you get in there before this deal runs out.