Get a SCORCHING Boxing Day deal on this five-star Samsung phone

Other notable positives of the Samsung Galaxy A54 include its battery setup and camera array. The Galaxy A54’s 5,000mAh battery showed up much better in our stamina testing compared to the previous generation Galaxy A53, lasting an extra five hours in our looping video test. The phone’s 25W fast charging also means that it can be topped up to full juice in as little as 80 minutes, meaning you’re unlikely to ever get caught out when you’re on the go.

Moving on to the phone’s camera array, the Samsung Galaxy A54 packs in a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro sensor and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. In testing, our reviewer was mightily impressed by what these cameras could produce, praising “the amount of detail the main camera was capable of capturing, and the richness of the colours, especially with outdoor scenes captured in daylight”.