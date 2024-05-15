Get a stunning deal on the brand-new Google Pixel 8a smartphone, which we gave five stars in our review

Bag the Google Pixel 8a, which won an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, with unlimited data for just £20/mth from Mobiles.co.uk

It may have only just been released, but you can already get an incredible deal on the Google Pixel 8a smartphone, one of the best Android phones on the market.

For a limited time, you can pick up the 128GB version of the five-star handset with unlimited data from iD Mobile for just £20/mth on a two-year contract via third-party retailer Mobiles.co.uk, with £19 to pay upfront.

By our calculations, that means you’ll be paying £499 in total over the two years, which happens to be the price of the handset alone if you buy via Amazon. That means you’re effectively getting free, bottomless data for 24 months.

Did the Google Pixel 8a get a good review?

In our full Google Pixel 8a review , we gave the smartphone five stars out of five.

We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can bestow.

Meanwhile, we awarded iD Mobile, the provider of the SIM in this deal, four stars out of five.

What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8a?

The 120Hz display was superb in our hands-on tests, with silky smooth scrolling, spot-on colours and a high peak brightness.

The battery lasted for just under 24 hours in our video-rundown test, which is only an hour less than the Pixel 8.

The camera array is excellent, delivering crisp images that were packed with detail in our tests. It even captured the Northern Lights beautifully.

The new AI features (such as automatic transcriptions of recordings) are intriguing, but we haven’t been able to put these through their paces yet as our review sample didn’t have the necessary updates.

Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 8a deal?

The SIM-free handset has seen a £50 price bump.

Charging times haven’t improved.

How has the Google Pixel 8a’s price changed over time?

The Google Pixel 8a has launched at £499 for the 128GB version and at £559 for the model with 256GB of storage.

Where can I find more smartphone deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals?

We spend a lot of time hunting down the very best smartphone deals for our readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this article.

