Get the five-star Google Pixel 8 smartphone for far less from award-winning mobile network Voxi
The Google Pixel 8 is currently £428 from Voxi, compared to £629 on Amazon, but you'll have to get in there quickly
If you’ve been eyeing up the Google Pixel 8 smartphone, which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth review, now’s the perfect time to take the plunge. Voxi is currently serving up the 128GB version for just £428, which is in stark contrast to Amazon’s £629.
What’s more, you can then combine it with one of Voxi’s rolling, 30-day SIM plans, some of which have been boosted by 5GB for a limited time. You won’t be compromising on quality, either: Voxi is the best mobile network overall, according to the results of our huge customer survey and full review.
The only catch is that the Google Pixel 8 saving will expire on Tuesday 4 June so get in there as soon as possible to take advantage of it.
Did the Google Pixel 8 get a good review?
- In our full Google Pixel 8 review, our reviewer Nathan Spendelow gave the smartphone a maximum of five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award and it occupies the “Best phone for pixel-perfect photos” slot on our roundup of the best smartphones money can buy.
What’s so good about the Google Pixel 8?
- The display was far brighter than its predecessor in our testing, while it now has a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
- The Pixel 8 lasted for 25hrs 16mins in our continuous battery rundown test, which is nearly three hours more than the Pixel 7 and nearly five hours longer than the iPhone 15.
- It boasts lots of neat AI party tricks, including a Best Take tool that lets you choose the best faces from a range of photographs to make sure no one has their eyes shut.
Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel 8 deal?
- There aren’t any major design changes, although it is now more pocket-friendly.
- The launch price was £100 higher.
How has the Google Pixel 8’s price changed over time?
- The 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8 launched at £699 and its lowest-ever price on Amazon so far is £499 (last December), which makes this a spectacular saving.
