Get the five-star Google Pixel 8 smartphone for far less from award-winning mobile network Voxi

If you’ve been eyeing up the Google Pixel 8 smartphone, which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth review, now’s the perfect time to take the plunge. Voxi is currently serving up the 128GB version for just £428, which is in stark contrast to Amazon’s £629.

What’s more, you can then combine it with one of Voxi’s rolling, 30-day SIM plans, some of which have been boosted by 5GB for a limited time. You won’t be compromising on quality, either: Voxi is the best mobile network overall, according to the results of our huge customer survey and full review.

The only catch is that the Google Pixel 8 saving will expire on Tuesday 4 June so get in there as soon as possible to take advantage of it.

Did the Google Pixel 8 get a good review?