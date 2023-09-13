iPhone 15 deals 2023: Bag a preorder BARGAIN on Apple’s latest handset

If previous years are any indication, we’re in for some phenomenal Apple iPhone 15 deals at the end of the week. Available to preorder from 1pm on Friday 15 September with a full release date of 22 September, the iPhone 15 (which starts at £799 for the 128GB model) is shaping up to be a significant step forward on the last iteration.

As we explained in our iPhone 15 preview, the new smartphone will adopt some of the design features that made the five-star iPhone 14 Pro so irresistible, as well as marking the first time a USB-C connection has been present on one of the company’s devices. Adios, Lightning!

And it’s also farewell to the notch at the top of the screen, which has graced every standard iPhone for the past six years. Instead, you’ll be getting a Dynamic Island that’s capable of changing shape when notifications come in. We liked how this looked on the iPhone 14 Pro so its inclusion is a definite bonus.