Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in RARE Black Friday price drop

This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Black Friday deal (on the 1TB model) is now available for £1,749, which is a round £300 off its average price on Amazon. Seeing a price drop on the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a rare occurrence. You won’t find this deal anywhere else, similar to the 1TB model itself, given it’s an online exclusive.
When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, we felt it deserved four stars and one of our Recommended awards. Known for its thin and light design compared to its predecessor, it also has an improved battery life and performance. The device now features a gapless fold, reducing its thickness when folded and making it lighter. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, offering enhanced performance and comes in new colours like “Icy Blue” and cream.
Display quality is a significant highlight. The Z Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover display with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2,316 x 904. The inner display is a 7.6-inch foldable square-aspect screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812. These exceptional screens offer vivid and natural display modes, providing an immersive viewing experience, especially with HDR content.
In terms of camera capabilities, the Z Fold 5 continues to use the same setup as the previous model, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens. It also features two selfie cameras – a 12MP lens on the cover screen and a 4MP camera on the inside display. While the camera setup delivers good quality images with bold, punchy colours and effective HDR use, there’s still room for improvement, especially in the ultrawide and digital zoom capabilities.
This Black Friday deal on the online exclusive 1TB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one you won’t see again for a while. Head over to Amazon to take advantage of this £300 saving. If this phone is still out of your price range, we’ve got a roundup of all the best Black Friday smartphone deals we’ve seen so far.