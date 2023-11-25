Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in RARE Black Friday price drop

Display quality is a significant highlight. The Z Fold 5 has a 6.2-inch cover display with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2,316 x 904. The inner display is a 7.6-inch foldable square-aspect screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812. These exceptional screens offer vivid and natural display modes, providing an immersive viewing experience, especially with HDR content​​.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Z Fold 5 continues to use the same setup as the previous model, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens. It also features two selfie cameras – a 12MP lens on the cover screen and a 4MP camera on the inside display. While the camera setup delivers good quality images with bold, punchy colours and effective HDR use, there’s still room for improvement, especially in the ultrawide and digital zoom capabilities​​.