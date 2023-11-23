Snap up this Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone BARGAIN for Black Friday

Design-wise, the Galaxy A54 5G maintains the successful formula of the A53, with minor tweaks for refinement. It features a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on both the display and rear panel to prevent scratches, and it’s rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. The device supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and, unlike the S23 series, it includes a slot for a microSD card or a second nano-SIM, offering greater flexibility for users​​.

The display of the A54 is a standout feature, with a sharp resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures a smooth user experience. The screen quality is impressive, covering 96.2% of the sRGB gamut in Natural mode, with a peak brightness of 947cd/m² in auto-brightness mode, a significant improvement over its predecessor​​.