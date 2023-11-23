Snap up this Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone BARGAIN for Black Friday
The five-star Samsung Galaxy A54 is currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon at just £379
Amazon is offering a compelling Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy A54 (128GB), slashing its price to just £379 from an average of £431. This discount marks the lowest price the device has ever been on the website, presenting an ideal opportunity for shoppers looking for a high-quality smartphone at a more affordable price. This phone earned five stars and a Recommended award in our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, some of the highest praise we can give.
The Galaxy A54 5G represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor. It features Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, replacing the previous Exynos 1280 chipset, and promises up to 20% faster CPU speeds and GPU gains of up to 26%. This performance boost is complemented by a robust 5,000mAh battery and Android 13. The device boasts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, albeit slightly smaller than the A53’s at 6.4 inches, compared to 6.5in, but with the same FHD+ resolution and an improved brightness at 1,000 nits.
Design-wise, the Galaxy A54 5G maintains the successful formula of the A53, with minor tweaks for refinement. It features a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on both the display and rear panel to prevent scratches, and it’s rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. The device supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and, unlike the S23 series, it includes a slot for a microSD card or a second nano-SIM, offering greater flexibility for users.
The display of the A54 is a standout feature, with a sharp resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures a smooth user experience. The screen quality is impressive, covering 96.2% of the sRGB gamut in Natural mode, with a peak brightness of 947cd/m² in auto-brightness mode, a significant improvement over its predecessor.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, with its improved processor, display and battery life, is an excellent choice for those seeking a powerful, feature-rich smartphone at a more accessible price point, especially with this Black Friday discount. There are plenty of other Black Friday smartphone deals, so shop around before jumping in.