The four-star iPhone 15 is now cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale
After testing it, we gave the iPhone 15 a Recommended award; the 512GB model is now at its lowest ever price in the Amazon spring sale
The iPhone 15 is a brilliant smartphone, so this price drop is excellent news. Please be aware that the Amazon spring sale deal is only for the largest capacity (and most expensive) 512GB model.
If you’re looking for an Apple smartphone with cavernous amounts of onboard storage, this could well be an unmissable deal. Since launch, the iPhone 15’s Amazon price has dropped from an average of £1,044 down to a record-low of £949. However, this deal is only good until Monday 25 March, so act fast to snap up one for yourself.
Did the Apple iPhone 15 get a good review?
- In our iPhone 15 review, we rated it four stars out of five and gave it our Recommended award.
- It missed out on five stars as the display refresh rate is still only 60Hz (where most other phones in this price range run at least 90Hz) and in testing, the battery life lasted three hours less than the iPhone 14.
What’s so good about the Apple iPhone 15?
- The new A16 Bionic chipset showed impressive performance leaps over the iPhone 14, with a 20% improvement in our multi-core CPU benchmark tests.
- As well as being bright and sharp, the display also offers terrific colour accuracy, recording a near-perfect 1.05 average Delta E during our testing.
- The main camera gets several improvements over the iPhone 14 – you can see how the iPhone 15 produces sharper and more vibrant images than its predecessor in the camera comparison section of our review.
- Unlike the non-Pro iPhone 14, the standard iPhone 15 comes with Apple’s Dynamic Island, an interactive display located around the selfie cameras which we found to be an intuitive addition to the iPhone’s arsenal during our in-depth testing.
Are there any disadvantages to this Apple iPhone 15 deal?
- If you want the iPhone 15 and aren’t that fussed about having the most storage capacity, the 128GB model is still much cheaper (albeit, not discounted) at £699.
- The 256GB iPhone 14 Pro is currently only a few pounds more, discounted down to £949. This slightly older model offers largely the same performance as the iPhone 15, and adds a telephoto zoom to the rear camera array.
How has the Apple iPhone 15’s price changed over time?
- The 512GB iPhone 15 cost £1,099 when it first launched.
- Since launch, the price has averaged around £1,044, so this deal is nearly £100 cheaper.
Where can I find more phone deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
For an in-depth look at how we source, vet and report on deals, you can read our dedicated deal-hunting article. In a nutshell, our expert deal finders will scour online sites like Amazon for deals on products we rate highly (as well as those that would have reviewed better with a lower price). We then check the discounted price against the product’s average, to ensure that it’s a genuine and worthwhile deal before bringing it to our readers.