The four-star iPhone 15 is now cheaper than ever in Amazon’s spring sale

The iPhone 15 is a brilliant smartphone, so this price drop is excellent news. Please be aware that the Amazon spring sale deal is only for the largest capacity (and most expensive) 512GB model.

If you’re looking for an Apple smartphone with cavernous amounts of onboard storage, this could well be an unmissable deal. Since launch, the iPhone 15’s Amazon price has dropped from an average of £1,044 down to a record-low of £949. However, this deal is only good until Monday 25 March, so act fast to snap up one for yourself.

Did the Apple iPhone 15 get a good review?