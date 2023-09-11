This Google Pixel 7 smartphone deal is OUTRAGEOUSLY good
This is one of the best Google Pixel 7 deals we've ever seen, but get in there soon because it won't last for long!
Deals on the best Android phone money can buy, the Google Pixel 7, don’t get much better than this: courtesy of third-party site Mobiles.co.uk, you can pick up the 128GB version of the five-star handset with 50GB of 5G-ready iD Mobile data for a mere £21/mth on a two-year deal, with an ultra-reasonable £59 to pay upfront.
Let’s break down the numbers: if you bought the Google Pixel 7 and a 40GB iD Mobile SIM separately, it’d currently cost you £671 over the course of the two years. In stark contrast, this dazzling deal will only set you back £563, meaning you’ll be saving a whopping £108 – as well as getting an extra 10GB of data per month. Not bad, eh?
So, while all of the tech talk over the next few days will be about the iPhone 15 launch, you can pick up the best Android phone on the market for a jaw-dropping fee. Again, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible while it lasts!
So why should you go for the Google Pixel 7 in the first place? We awarded the stellar smartphone five stars out of a possible five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, which is the highest praise we can bestow.
You’re certainly getting a lot for your money: excellent performance, class-leading photography, a gigantic battery life of 22hrs 42mins, a 6.4in AMOLED display, an attractive design and Android straight from the source. Phew!
Meanwhile, iD Mobile picked up four stars in our review and is one of our go-to places for ultra-budget deals. Its affordability is matched by improving 5G speeds and free roaming in the EU up to 30GB, which is far from a given nowadays.
Average customer service meant that it missed out on the full five stars, but it’s certainly not alone amongst the mobile networks in that respect.
So how do we track down the best Google Pixel 7 deals as good as this one for you? At Expert Reviews, we put a lot of thought into the offers we recommend and always want to get the most for your money. We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.