This Google Pixel 7 smartphone deal is OUTRAGEOUSLY good

So why should you go for the Google Pixel 7 in the first place? We awarded the stellar smartphone five stars out of a possible five and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review, which is the highest praise we can bestow.

You’re certainly getting a lot for your money: excellent performance, class-leading photography, a gigantic battery life of 22hrs 42mins, a 6.4in AMOLED display, an attractive design and Android straight from the source. Phew!