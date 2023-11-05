This iPhone 15 deal for Black Friday is SUPERB
The Apple iPhone 15 is getting its first big price reductions for Black Friday and this is a doozy
As the Black Friday frenzy begins to spread, iD Mobile has a tempting offer for Apple aficionados: the new iPhone 15 with 100GB of 5G data an ultra-competitive £38/mth on a two-year contract, with a reasonable upfront payment of £99. That’s an outstanding offer on a smartphone as new as this.
So what makes the iPhone 15 a good choice? Its excellent main camera takes photos with stunning clarity, while a faster chipset that its predecessor means seamless, stutter-free performance.
Elsewhere, the device’s display is brighter than ever, promising vivid visuals under any lighting conditions, and the iPhone’s design evolution is evident in slimmer bezels and sophisticated matte finish on the rear glass, complemented by the innovative Dynamic Island that enhances the selfie experience.
Consequently, it secured four stars out of a possible five and a coveted Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original iPhone 15 review. As we explained, “the iPhone 15’s improvements, taken individually, may not be all that significant, but accumulated they add up to what is a significant update”.
For those contemplating an upgrade or those ready to take the leap into Apple’s ecosystem, iD Mobile’s Black Friday deal represents a golden opportunity. As ever, ensure you get in there as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.