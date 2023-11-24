This is the BEST Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max contract deal this Black Friday
Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max with unlimited data for £55/mth this Black Friday via Mobiles.co.uk
This Black Friday, Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max with unlimited Vodafone 5G data for just £55/mth on a two-year plan, with £120 up front. This deal is particularly enticing for a phone that received five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review, signifying its top-tier status.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out with significant improvements, including great battery life, a lighter frame and the long-awaited introduction of USB-C. The phone features a titanium frame and titanium-infused glass rear, contributing to a lighter weight and a more compact feel in the hand. It also sports slimmer screen bezels and introduces a new Action button, enhancing its functionality.
Notably, the phone’s display remains a high-quality 120Hz AMOLED panel, delivering impressive colour accuracy and HDR brightness. This display, combined with Apple’s True Tone technology, offers a superior viewing experience, ideal for various multimedia applications.
In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with the 3nm A17 Pro chipset, offering enhanced speed and efficiency. While there are some limitations in terms of thermal throttling, the phone still delivers robust performance, especially in battery life, where it impresses with over 23 hours of use in testing scenarios.
The camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, although not radically different, sees the introduction of a longer 5x telephoto lens, enhancing its photographic capabilities. However, the main and ultrawide cameras remain unchanged from the previous model. The phone also introduces several software and processing improvements, including photonic image processing for night mode and the ability to capture portraits without selecting Portrait mode first.
Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max presents a well-rounded package. It’s lighter and sleeker than its predecessor, maintains long battery life, and offers a better camera system. This Black Friday deal with Vodafone’s unlimited 5G data makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a high-end smartphone experience.