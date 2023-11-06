This is the BEST iPhone 15 Plus deal so far this Black Friday
Got your eyes on the Apple iPhone 15 Plus? Black Friday is the perfect time to take the plunge
In the run-up to Black Friday, Mobiles.co.uk has unveiled a compelling iPhone discount. The brand-new iPhone 15 Plus, which comes bundled with 250GB of iD Mobile data, is now an affordable £43/mth on a two-year contract, with a small upfront cost of just £19. This deal not only drops Apple’s latest handset to its lowest monthly price yet, but also pairs it with an exceedingly generous data plan.
The iPhone 15 Plus distinguishes itself with a 6.7in OLED display that’s not only large but also one of the best around, delivering wonderfully accurate colours and a high peak brightness. Its long-lasting battery is also welcome, lasting for just shy of a full 24 hours in our video rundown test. The incorporation of a USB-C port marks a significant update as well, expanding the iPhone’s compatibility with a host of accessories and charging solutions.
Expert Reviews awarded the iPhone 15 Plus a commendable four stars out of five in our recent review, alongside a coveted Recommended award. The handset is a major upgrade over its predecessor, with enhanced camera capabilities, a swish redesign and a lovely selection of colours to choose from.
The iPhone 15 Plus is a distinguished choice within Apple’s fresh lineup of phones, providing an ideal blend of features and screen size to offer a handset that excels in both functionality and user experience. This Black Friday offer is a timely one and is a cost-effective way to get a brand-new premium iPhone that’s set to be a reliable companion for a number of years.
With an upfront payment of £19 and monthly costs of just £43, coupled with an expansive data plan, this deal is potentially one of the best we’ll see throughout the entire Black Friday period.