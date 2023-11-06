This is the BEST iPhone 15 Plus deal so far this Black Friday

Expert Reviews awarded the iPhone 15 Plus a commendable four stars out of five in our recent review, alongside a coveted Recommended award. The handset is a major upgrade over its predecessor, with enhanced camera capabilities, a swish redesign and a lovely selection of colours to choose from.

The iPhone 15 Plus is a distinguished choice within Apple’s fresh lineup of phones, providing an ideal blend of features and screen size to offer a handset that excels in both functionality and user experience. This Black Friday offer is a timely one and is a cost-effective way to get a brand-new premium iPhone that’s set to be a reliable companion for a number of years.