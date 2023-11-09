This is the BEST Samsung Galaxy S23 deal ahead of Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy S23 earned the praise of Expert Reviews, receiving a perfect five-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth review. The accolades come thanks to its considerable generational leap in speed and its beautifully vibrant AMOLED screen. Although it’s the smallest in its family, this compactness is a boon for users who appreciate a more manageable device size without sacrificing power and performance​​.

Aside from its size, the Galaxy S23 doesn’t skimp on features. It shares its fresh internal design and camera features with the rest of the S23 lineup, including the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an increased battery size to 3,900mAh. The display remains a sharp and responsive 6.1in with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the camera system includes a 50MP main camera, ensuring high-quality photography​​.

The new, cleaner design of the S23, while perhaps a departure from more distinctive past models, offers a sleek and modern aesthetic. It fits comfortably in the hand and pocket, appealing to users who prefer a more compact smartphone. Furthermore, its weight makes it significantly lighter than its larger siblings, adding to its portability and ease of use​​.