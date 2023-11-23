This OnePlus smartphone deal is a OUTSTANDING Black Friday bargain
The five-star OnePlus Nord 2 is now massively cheaper at just £270 on Amazon for Black Friday
This Black Friday, Amazon offers an irresistible deal on the OnePlus Nord 2 (128GB) – now only £270, down from an average of £365 on the website. Awarded four out of five stars and the Expert Reviews Best Buy award, this smartphone is a budget marvel, offering a balance of price and performance.
Breaking from OnePlus’s tradition of using Qualcomm processors, the Nord 2 employs the Mediatek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. This change doesn’t compromise its performance; in fact, the phone rivals last year’s flagships in some areas. It has a 6.43in FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, providing a vibrant and smooth visual experience, and is equipped with 5G connectivity.
The design of the Nord 2 is noteworthy, resembling the premium OnePlus 9 Pro, with a balanced rectangular camera housing and a glossy Gorilla Glass rear. Unique to the Nord 2 is a three-position alert slider switch for easy sound mode adjustments. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card expansion and wireless charging, which are common omissions at this price point.
Battery life is a standout feature, with the 4,500mAh battery lasting over 22 hours. The phone also includes Warp Charge 65T fast charging, capable of a full charge in just 29 minutes.
In terms of camera capabilities, the Nord 2 features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, delivering detailed and well-judged shots, though it misses out on a macro camera. It also supports Nightscape mode for low-light photography. However, its portrait mode and video capabilities (limited to 1080p at 30fps) are areas where it falls short.
The OnePlus Nord 2 emerges as a fantastic all-rounder, especially for its price on Amazon this Black Friday. It offers quick performance, impressive battery life, and high-quality stills photography, all packaged in a sleek design. While it may have some shortcomings in video capture and certain premium features, its strengths make it a highly recommended option for those seeking value and quality.