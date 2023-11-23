This OnePlus smartphone deal is a OUTSTANDING Black Friday bargain

The design of the Nord 2 is noteworthy, resembling the premium OnePlus 9 Pro, with a balanced rectangular camera housing and a glossy Gorilla Glass rear. Unique to the Nord 2 is a three-position alert slider switch for easy sound mode adjustments. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card expansion and wireless charging, which are common omissions at this price point​​.

Battery life is a standout feature, with the 4,500mAh battery lasting over 22 hours. The phone also includes Warp Charge 65T fast charging, capable of a full charge in just 29 minutes​​.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nord 2 features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, delivering detailed and well-judged shots, though it misses out on a macro camera. It also supports Nightscape mode for low-light photography. However, its portrait mode and video capabilities (limited to 1080p at 30fps) are areas where it falls short​​.