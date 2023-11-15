This outstanding Oppo Find X3 Pro deal is a pre-Black Friday BARGAIN

Performance-wise, the Find X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Although its processing speeds may not top other Snapdragon 888-equipped phones, it still offers robust performance for most users. The phone also shines in graphics processing, making it ideal for high-frame-rate gaming. Battery life, however, is average, with the device supporting 65W fast charging for quick power-ups​​.

The Find X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with Oppo’s ColorOS 11.2, offering a customizable user interface. It’s IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The phone’s camera setup is a key highlight, featuring a quad-camera array with two 50MP sensors, a 13MP 3x optical zoom lens, and a unique 3MP “Microlens” for close-up shots. The main camera delivers detailed images with well-balanced HDR, and the device supports 4K video recording at 60fps​​.