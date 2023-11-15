This outstanding Oppo Find X3 Pro deal is a pre-Black Friday BARGAIN
This pre-Black Friday deal on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is scarcely believable: it’s now just £444, down from £1,016
The Oppo Find X3 Pro is now at a remarkably low price of £444 on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, down from the average £1,016. This price cut makes it the cheapest it has ever been, offering significant savings on a high-end smartphone that has earned five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in its original review.
The Find X3 Pro boasts a stunning display, with a 6.78in AMOLED screen featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. Its colour accuracy in testing was impressive, offering a vibrant and crisp viewing experience. The design of the phone is equally striking, featuring a glass back with a mirrored finish and a unique camera cluster incorporated into the rear panel.
Performance-wise, the Find X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Although its processing speeds may not top other Snapdragon 888-equipped phones, it still offers robust performance for most users. The phone also shines in graphics processing, making it ideal for high-frame-rate gaming. Battery life, however, is average, with the device supporting 65W fast charging for quick power-ups.
The Find X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with Oppo’s ColorOS 11.2, offering a customizable user interface. It’s IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The phone’s camera setup is a key highlight, featuring a quad-camera array with two 50MP sensors, a 13MP 3x optical zoom lens, and a unique 3MP “Microlens” for close-up shots. The main camera delivers detailed images with well-balanced HDR, and the device supports 4K video recording at 60fps.
The Oppo Find X3 Pro, at this significantly reduced price for Black Friday, offers a high-quality flagship experience with excellent display, camera capabilities, and unique design features. It stands as the perfect choice for those looking for a premium smartphone at an affordable price.