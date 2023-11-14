This pre-Black Friday Samsung phone deal is SPECTACULAR
The Samsung Galaxy A34 is currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon of £249 ahead of Black Friday
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering an exciting deal on the Samsung Galaxy A34, now available for only £249, down from its average price of £347. This is the lowest price ever seen for this model on the site, making it a highly attractive option for those looking for a quality smartphone without a hefty price tag.
The Samsung Galaxy A34 features a 6.6in FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Under the hood, it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which boosts CPU and graphics speeds significantly compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A33. This phone comes with options of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, further expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB.
In terms of design, the Galaxy A34 is available in a variety of appealing colours, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, and a particularly eye-catching matte-finish silver. While the phone’s build, featuring a “glasstic” rear (a combination of glass and plastic), might not match the luxurious quality of the more expensive S23 range, it still offers a stylish and attractive look.
The device is equipped with a robust camera system, including a 48MP main camera with improved optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. This setup promises versatile photography capabilities suitable for various shooting conditions. The Galaxy A34 also boasts a substantial 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, capable of delivering a full charge in just over an hour and a half, and Samsung promises an impressive two-day battery life.
While Expert Reviews hasn’t published a full review of the Galaxy A34 yet, early impressions suggest that it’s shaping up to be a stunning smartphone. The combination of its display quality, processing power, camera capabilities, and now an exceptionally low price point makes the Samsung Galaxy A34 an enticing option in the mid-range smartphone market, especially as a pre-Black Friday deal on Amazon.