This pre-Black Friday Samsung phone deal is SPECTACULAR

The Samsung Galaxy A34 features a 6.6in FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Under the hood, it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which boosts CPU and graphics speeds significantly compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A33. This phone comes with options of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, further expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB​​.

In terms of design, the Galaxy A34 is available in a variety of appealing colours, including Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, and a particularly eye-catching matte-finish silver. While the phone’s build, featuring a “glasstic” rear (a combination of glass and plastic), might not match the luxurious quality of the more expensive S23 range, it still offers a stylish and attractive look​​.