MSI Claw hands-on: New handheld console emerges with Intel Core Ultra 7 chip inside

These aren’t detachable like they are on the Lenovo Legion Go or the Nintendo Switch , but they follow a similar template. Two clickable analogue thumbsticks sit either side of the screen, surrounded with natty RGB rings. There are RGB backlit X, Y, A and B buttons on the right side above the stick; and, finally, a D-pad on the left below the controller stick.

Added to this, there are left and right shoulder buttons and analogue hall-effect triggers mounted behind those. Along the top edge are arrayed the volume buttons, a 3.5mm audio jack a USB-C Thunderbolt 4-enabled port and microSD card slot, and there are a couple of menu buttons just to the right of the screen at the top.

As with other PC-based handheld games consoles, the MSI Claw is littered with vents, partly to add to the gamer look of the thing, but mostly to keep the internals cool while gaming.

The whole thing is fairly compact and pretty lightweight. I found it comfortable to hold in my very brief time with it, with textured, moulded grips that seemed to fit my hands nicely. And the whole thing is constructed from textured black plastic.

I did have the chance to take it for a quick spin, albeit around the fairly undemanding dungeons of Hades, and it played smoothly with no sign of lag or stuttering. The screen seemed to be nice and vibrant, too, although it isn’t an OLED panel.

It’s that Intel Core i7 Ultra 155H CPU that’s the most interesting thing about this particular handheld. It’s the first time we’ve seen an Intel chip inside a modern handheld console, and as we’ve seen its Arc graphics are seriously capable.

It will be particularly interesting to see how it stacks up against the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU inside the ROG Ally in particular. I’d expect it to be pretty punchy, though, given the results we’ve so far had from the laptops we’ve tested with the new chip inside. Indeed, Leaked Geekbench 6 CPU scores suggest it’s faster, although not by a massive margin.

What will really be interesting to see, though, is whether the battery life is better, as that was one our big complaints about the ROG Ally when we tested it last year.

