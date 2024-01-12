Best gel nail polish 2024: For a long-lasting manicure at home

You know how it goes: you specifically dedicate the time to painting your nails, and you wait patiently for them to dry, all while resisting the bored urge to scroll your phone for fear of smudges or telltale creases, only to do the washing up a couple of hours later aaaand… yep, they’re chipped.

This is where a gel manicure can come in handy. In a salon, that means a soft gel polish – a blend of acrylic oligomers and pigment – that’s applied from a bottle and “cured” underneath an LED or UV light. A professional gel polish looks particularly plump and glossy, and can last for around two to three weeks

However, when it comes to at-home gel polishes – such as those in our roundup below – these are a different product altogether, and don’t require curing. In this case, the term “gel” is used to describe a nail polish that’s thicker and more durable than traditional polish. They also tend to last around two weeks although they can, generally, be removed earlier with regular nail polish remover. Giving you, in essence, all the benefits of a salon manicure, but without the stubborn removal.