Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Wi-Fi 7 router review: Powerful, pricey and premature

Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Wi-Fi 7 router review: Performance

Assessing the Nighthawk RS700S’s performance is problematic, because Wi-Fi 7 is so new that we’ve yet to see a single laptop that supports the standard. Strictly speaking, the standard itself hasn’t even been finalised yet, though the RS700S should require only a firmware update to bring it into formal compliance.

Chipset manufacturers don’t expect to be producing Wi-Fi 7 chips in bulk until mid-2024, and it could easily be another year after that before the new technology is truly mainstream.

There is, however, one area where Wi-Fi 7 is already making an appearance, and that’s the smartphone market. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset includes support for Wi-Fi 7, and various manufacturers including Asus, OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi have chosen to enable it in their Snapdragon-powered handsets.

There’s a catch, though: mobile devices normally use compact antenna designs, which limits their wireless performance. What’s more, the chipset itself only supports a maximum link speed of 5.8Gbits/sec, so it’s never going to be able to take full advantage of this router’s 6GHz capabilities.

I confirmed this for myself using two recent phones – the OnePlus 11 5G and the Xiaomi 13T Pro. Both seamlessly established a Wi-Fi 7 connection to the RS700S on the 6GHz band, but close-range downloads from a local NAS appliance averaged only around 40MB/sec. That’s fast enough for anything you’re currently likely to want to do on a phone, but we’re not exactly talking next-generation levels of performance.

Indeed, I got much faster results using my regular test laptop, which is equipped with an Intel AX210 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E card. As usual, for these tests I set up the Nighthawk RS700S in the study at the front of my home, with my Asustor Drivestor AS3304T NAS appliance connected to it via the 10GbE socket (which automatically dropped down to the NAS’s fastest supported rate data of 2.5Gbits/sec).

I then took the laptop around different rooms in my home, copied a selection of test files to and from the NAS, and recorded the average upload and download speeds on the 5GHz and 6GHz networks. Here are the results I saw, along with figures from other comparable routers and meshes:

It was a little surprising that the Nighthawk RS700S didn’t match the top speeds of the older RAXE300 and RAXE500 routers. I would guess that Wi-Fi 6E performance is no longer the main focus of its design, and the first-generation RS700S firmware probably still has scope for optimisations.

The biggest drop-off was in the living room on the 6GHz band, where download speeds were about half of what I would expect to see, suggesting that the Nighthawk RS700S wasn’t able to establish a 2×2 MIMO connection.

Even so, the RS700S is fast enough that it’s hard to think of a scenario where these speeds won’t be more than satisfactory. Its range is impressive, too: while a standalone router naturally won’t provide the same sort of whole-home performance you’ll get from a mesh, coverage was as good as you could ask for, delivering a solid 22MB/sec downstream in the bathroom at the far end of the building and more than twice as fast everywhere else.