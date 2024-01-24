Ninja Blast Cordless Portable Blender review: Blend anywhere – no socket required

If your vacuum cleaner and your power tools can be cable-free, then why can’t your blender? That appears to be the thinking behind Ninja’s first cordless blender, the Ninja Blast Portable Blender.

Rechargeable, lightweight and compact enough to take with you to the office, the gym or even on a picnic, it’s just the thing to have on hand for making everything from smoothies and milkshakes to salad dressings and cocktails. And, for those who have a cramped kitchen with limited storage or those who use a busy shared kitchen, it’s the compact blender of your dreams. While it might take more than one blitz to create the ideal consistency, the fact that it can tackle ice and frozen chunks of food proves that, though it may be small, it’s still mighty.

