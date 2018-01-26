Best Nintendo Switch case 2022: Keep your Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite safe with these brilliant travel cases

So, you’ve just bought a Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED or Switch Lite. Congratulations, you’ve made a fantastic purchase – Nintendo’s latest console is a brilliant platform, whether you’re at home or on the go. However, portability comes with risks: when your Switch isn’t sat snugly in its dock by your TV, you’ll want to keep it protected in a sturdy Nintendo Switch case.

As with any purchase, there are a few things to note, and some questions you’ll want to ask yourself. The first one is just how much you want to be carrying with your Nintendo Switch: some pouches let you take the kitchen sink with you, whereas others just protect the Switch console itself so you can chuck it in a bag with little concern. After that, it’s really just the matter of whether you want a soft or hard Switch case, and how many game cards you’d like to carry around with you. It's also worth noting that the new Switch OLED shares exactly the same dimensions as the original Switch, so it should fit in existing cases. However, the Switch Lite is smaller than them both so double check you have the right case before checking out.

Thankfully, you don’t have to think too long and hard about buying the right case for you – because we’ve put together a list of our favourite Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite cases available right now.

The best Nintendo Switch cases

1. Official Switch Accessory Set: Best all-round Switch case

Price: £17 | Buy now from Nintendo



You can’t go wrong with the official Switch carry case from Nintendo. Bundled as part of the Nintendo Switch Accessory Set, this soft-shell case comes with a built-in Switch stand, a soft fabric lining and a divider to keep your screen protected while transporting your console. It also has a mesh pouch, which can store a couple of Joy-Con straps, and space for up to five Switch game cartridges. It comes with a Hori screen protector too, ensuring your screen stays scratch-free.

2. Orzly Carry Case: Best hard and compact case for travel

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon



If protection is your number one concern, the Orzly Carry Case could be the answer – plus much more. It’s hardy enough to keep your Switch secure, all while offering masses of storage space for such a compact size.

Despite being so tough, the outside of the case has a soft-touch finish while the inner has a micro-fibre material to make sure nothing gets scratched. On one inner side, there are elastic straps to place your Switch, and on the other, there is a mesh compartment for any chargers and cables. Nestled between the two is a flap offering eight handy slots to put all the game cartridges you need to play. There’s also a hardwearing handle to make the package extra portable.

3. Waterfield Designs Pouch: Best pouch case

Price: $59 (£44) | Buy now from Waterfield Designs



Successfully melding style and practicality is no mean feat, but this simple pouch from Waterfield Designs (a familiar face in this roundup) manages it very well indeed. Available for both Switch and Switch Lite in a variety of different materials, this pouch is fairly straightforward: it has a main pocket for your precious console plus a second slot for game cartridges or even a spare pair of Joy-Cons/Joy-Con straps. The main pocket is lined with a soft, plush fabric that cushions your device and keeps the screen looking fresh.

Buy now from Waterfield Designs

4. PowerA Protection Case: Best hard case for Switch Lite

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon

Most Switch cases are built to house the original or new OLED device, leaving the Switch Lite as an afterthought since its smaller dimensions should fit by default. However, it’s always best to have a case that snugly fits your device for that added security.

The Protection Case from PowerA has a hard outer shell suited to travel but crucially has an interior precisely moulded to fit the Switch Lite. This moulded interior is lined with felt to avoid any bumps and bruises, plus there's a built-in screen protector flap that can also store six game cartridges and two microSD cards. Not to worry though, as this PowerA case is an official Nintendo licensed product meaning the manufacturers of your Switch itself endorse it for its protective abilities.

5. Subsonic All in One Armour Case: Best Switch case for those who leave nothing behind

Price: £14 | Buy now from Amazon



Subsonic’s All in One Armoured carry case is ideal for those who like to take it all with them. Capable of carrying your Switch, Joy-Cons, Joy-Con Grip, power pack, spare USB Type-C cable and five games, it’s the most capacious of the carry cases on our list. Inevitably, therefore, it’s also one of the bulkiest: if you’re happy to chuck your case in a bag and head out, it’s fine, but if you’re looking for something handheld, this might not be the case for you.

6. RDS Industries Traveller Deluxe Case: Best Switch case for the damage-conscious

Price: £18.50 | Buy now from Amazon



RDS Industries’ case is slightly bulkier than the Hori Tough Pouch, but it offers even sturdier protection against bumps and drops. It also comes with two game-card storage cases, so you can carry up to eight game cards at once - plus two spare microSD cards for those who use multiple cards for their Switch.

7. Waterfield Designs Slip Case: Best Nintendo Switch Lite case

Price: $69 (£52) l Buy now from Waterfield Designs



Following the launch of the slimmed-down Switch Lite, you're going to want an appropriate-sized case for Nintendo's dinky handheld – the regular cases are simply too big. Thankfully, Waterfield Design's new range of Switch Lite Slip Cases are just the ticket, with a plush inner lining for added screen protection and two interior pockets for game cards, charging cables, headphones and the like. Available in a variety of colours, the Slip Case is coated in a water- and stain-repellant 'Nanotex' finish, for added peace of mind while you're out and about.

Buy now from Waterfield Designs

8. Waterfield Designs City Slicker Case: Best luxury Switch case

Price: $88 (£66) l Buy now from Waterfield Designs



San Francisco-based Waterfield Designs offers a wide range of premium, leather-bound Switch cases. They aren't the cheapest cases, not by a long shot, but there's a wide variety of cases on offer, suiting every need. Our particular favourite is the luxurious City Slicker case – it's the best looking of the bunch, with a lavish leather exterior (with a choice of four colours), plush interior, optional game card holders and a zip pocket at the back for extra cables. Not only is your Switch well-protected, but there's simply nothing else quite as stylish as this.

Buy now from Waterfield Designs