Oppo Find N2 Flip revealed and it’s a proper Galaxy Z Flip rival

Just as we were beginning to think smartphone launches were finished for the year, Oppo has squeezed in one final big announcement as 2022 draws to a close. Unveiling two new products at its annual ‘Inno Day' event in China, the company has revealed that its brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival, the Find N2 Flip, is making its way to global markets very soon.

Appearing in Europe in Q1 of next year, in my briefing, Oppo was keen to mention that the prototyping stage for the Oppo Find N2 Flip started way back in 2019. As such, they claim that this particular clamshell foldable was actually the first of its kind.

But of course, we are currently three generations deep into the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip family, all of which have been available for some time now. I’d say being the first (and second, and third) to market beats the first to the prototyping stage, but I’ll let you be the judge of that.

The Find N2 Flip might bear a resemblance to Samsung’s flippable handset in a number of ways, but the good news is that after three years of development there are just enough differences between the two to help it stand out.

The first and perhaps most obvious distinction is the Find N2 Flip’s large 3.26in portrait cover screen. Bigger than the Z Flip 4’s slim landscape display, this orientation more closely resembles a traditional smartphone screen, with its increased size allowing the phone to display more notifications at a time (up to six) as well as offering a larger preview viewfinder for camera selfies.

Speaking of which, a pair of cameras are located on the phone’s cover, with a 50MP main sensor sitting on top of an 8MP ultrawide unit. A third camera can be found on the inside, which sits above the 6.8in inner OLED display. This has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz (the cover screen is only 60Hz) and Oppo says that the N2 Flip has “the smallest crease in any flip phone yet” – I look forward to putting this to the test when I receive a handset for review.

The Find N2 Flip uses what Oppo calls a “Flexion” hinge with an ‘improved waterdrop design”, which the company says is thinner, smaller and stronger than the previous hinge found inside the original Find N last year (which never launched outside of China). It’s also powered by a MediaTek 9000+ chipset and has a 4,300mAh battery.

Sadly, that’s all we know so far about the Find N2 Flip so far. We’re expecting to learn more details during a special global launch event scheduled sometime in Q1 2023, where we should find out more detailed specifications and pricing information.