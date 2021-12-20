Best 1440p monitor 2021: The top WQHD displays for gamers and workers

These days, choosing the best 1440p monitor is incredibly tough. That’s because there are a vast number of options on the market, both for office and recreational use; and with every single one of them claiming to be the best 1440p monitor in existence, even browsing retail sites can be an overwhelming experience.

The good news is that there are plenty of truly great 1440p monitors available today. WQHD monitors are the most popular type of monitor on the market, and for good reason: they won’t strain your wallet or your PC/laptop. Choosing the right one for your rig is a simple case of picking a budget, deciding what features you require and settling the best option that ticks all your boxes – this is where we come in.

Below, you’ll find our roundup of the best 1440p monitors and gaming monitors we’ve tested. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve also included a brief buying guide that covers the basics of buying a 1440p monitor.

How to choose the best 1440p monitor for you

Do I need a 1440p monitor?

There’s no doubt that a 1440p monitor is the best choice for most people, whether they intend to work or play on it. WQHD or QHD monitors are getting cheaper by the minute, and if you’re hoping to do some gaming, they – unlike 4K and ultrawide displays – don’t require an extraordinarily powerful GPU to make the most of them.

The only downside is that the price can vary wildly depending on what features you’re after. What’s more, next-gen console gamers who own a PS5 or Xbox Series X are better off looking at the best 4K monitors or gaming TVs instead – only the dinky Xbox Series S is equipped to output at 1440p resolutions natively.

How much should I spend?

A good 1440p office monitor should set you back between £200-£300, while gaming monitors tend to hover between £300-£500. You can spend up to £900 if you’re determined to get the very best money can buy - but most of our selections aren’t so pricey.

What size should I buy?

It’s generally accepted that 27in is the sweet spot for 1440p monitors, but anywhere down to 24in is also perfectly good for working or casual gaming. WQHD gaming monitors will almost always measure 27in across the diagonal. It’s simply a matter of preference and available space.

What specifications should I watch out for?

Resolution: There’s no variation here: the resolution is always 2,560 x 1,440.

Refresh rate: This can vary wildly from 60Hz to 240Hz depending on the monitor. The sweet spot for gaming at 1440p is 144Hz, whereas office workers can stick to the lower end at 60Hz or increasingly common 75Hz.

Panel technology: As always, IPS LCD panels are the most common kind. IPS panels have decent contrast, great colours and viewing angles and generally higher response times. Some gaming manufacturers use nanoIPS variants with even better colours, though you will pay more for the privilege.

You will occasionally find 1440p VA LCD panels, particularly if you’re looking for cheap gaming monitors. These offer fantastic contrast and good colours but weaker viewing angles and higher response times than IPS.

HDR: High dynamic range can have a huge impact on the colours and shades of your favourite game or movie. You’ll see a lot of 1440p gaming monitors with DisplayHDR 400 certifications (or similar) – this is the most basic form of HDR available. The number indicates the maximum brightness (in nits) of HDR content on the monitor in question.

If you want to get the best from HDR games and videos, then set your sights on higher certifications (600, 800 or 1,000) with local dimming technology – DisplayHDR 400 displays just don’t get bright enough to do HDR justice.

Connectivity: A USB hub is a must-have for office or recreational users, as it expands the number of available USB slots for mice, keyboards and other peripherals. USB-C is less essential – unless you own a MacBook – but nice to have. Gaming monitors (1440p or otherwise) tend to include the former and skip the latter, since USB-C doesn’t support high frame rates for gaming.

Otherwise, you’re looking for whichever ports you need the most, whether that’s HDMI, DisplayPort or even VGA. You’re more likely to find USB-C ports on monitors built for office work.

Adjustability: Ideally, you want a monitor on a stand that can rise/sink, pivot, swivel and tilt. You can make do with a cheaper, less adjustable stand if you’re prepared to wedge books or similar underneath, but it’s nowhere near as convenient or stable as a proper stand.

We’d always recommend spending the extra on a model with an adjustable stand for the sake of your posture and day to day comfort – and especially so if you plan to work or game for long periods of time throughout the day.

The best 1440p monitors to buy

1. AOC Q27V4EA: Best budget 1440p monitor

Price: £230 | Buy now from Amazon



There’s a lot to be said for the stylish, minimalist design AOC has chosen for the Q27V4EA. The slim bezels and matte black panelling very much makes up for this 27in monitor’s equally barebones attitude to ports and adjustability. It shouldn’t come as a surprise given the price tag, but the Q27V4EA’s stand only offers a small amount of tilt, while its rear panel hides just one HDMI 2 port and one DP 1.4 port. These are, however, the only shortcomings.

The Q27V4EA performed well on test, producing 88.7% of the sRGB colour gamut with minimal variation - meaning you’re seeing sRGB content as the creator intended. Contrast reached 850:1, which is par for the course where IPS panels are concerned, while luminance (brightness) peaked at 250cd/m² - good enough for any indoor environment. We’d also point out that this monitor refreshes at 75Hz with a 4ms response time (G2G), meaning it isn’t totally hopeless for gaming.

Our verdict is a simple one: If you need a straightforward, reasonably large monitor for work, and you’d rather not spend a fortune, the AOC Q27V4EA is a great choice.

Read our full AOC Q27V4EA review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 75Hz; Response time: 4ms; Video inputs: 1 x HDMI 2, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2. Iiyama ProLite XUB2792QSU-B1: Best 1440p monitor

Price: £260 | Buy now from Amazon



Don’t be put off by the name: the Iiyama ProLite XUB2792QSU-B1 is anything but complicated. This is a 27in, 1440p monitor that puts most others to shame. Balancing a healthy selection of ports (2 x HDMI 2, 1 x DP 1.4) and a colour-accurate panel on a stand with tilt, height adjustment and portrait orientation support (that’s 90 degrees of pivot), it’s hard to find anything the XUB2792QSU-B1 has sacrificed in its pursuit of great value.

On test, this IPS panel produced an impressive 99.3% of the sRGB colour gamut, with a colour variance score so low even pros will struggle to notice any wayward colour reproduction. It has a quoted response time of 5ms and a refresh rate of 75Hz, so although professional gamers might want to look elsewhere, a light stroll across the glorious wilds of Valheim isn’t out of the question.

This is an office monitor first and foremost, however. We’re a bit miffed about the lack of USB-C, but it’s hard to work up too much of a fuss when you’re faced with a quality panel (and a versatile stand) for a ridiculously low price.

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 75Hz; Response time: 5ms; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

3. Eizo FlexScan EV2795: Best high-end 1440p monitor

Price: £855 | Buy now from Amazon



The Eizo FlexScan EV2795 carves a valuable niche for itself by offering an absurd amount of adjustability. The stand upon which this 27in, 1440p panel is mounted can swivel by 172 degrees; pivot 90 degrees into portrait mode; tilt 35 degrees backwards; and rise and sink by an exceptional 176mm. As you can probably tell, this is great news for your posture, and it’s not the only ace up this monitor’s sleeve.

The EV2795 also has a huge number of ports. Alongside two HDMI 2 ports and one DP 1.4 port, you’ll also find three USB-A 3.1 ports (plus a USB-B 3.1 port to power them) and two USB-C 3.1 ports, one of which can be used to create a daisy-chain with a second USB-C monitor. Of course, you’d expect as much at this price.

You’d also expect a high-quality panel, which the EV2795 has in spades. This monitor produced 95% of the sRGB colour gamut with a Delta E colour variance score of 0.58, both phenomenal results. It doesn’t have a particularly wide gamut panel - Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 are sadly out of the equation - but that only rules out a select group of professional video editors. For office duties, there is truly nothing quite like the FlexScan EV2795.

Read our full Eizo FlexScan EV2795 review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: IPS; Refresh rate: 60Hz; Response time: 5ms; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB-C 3.1

4. Samsung Odyssey G7 (‎C27G75T/C32G75T): Best 1440p gaming monitor

Price: £500 | Buy now from Amazon



The famed Samsung Odyssey G7 made this roundup without breaking a sweat. There’s very little that can match this monitor for sheer performance, and as its price slips ever downwards, it’s becoming dangerously good value as well.

This is a 1440p monitor with a VA panel that boasts a 1ms G2G response time, a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 600 support (complete with rudimentary local dimming). It’s sensationally bright – topping out at just under the stated 600 nits in our tests – and produces an equally impressive contrast ratio. As you’d imagine, gaming on this thing is a delight: 1440p at 240Hz might not always be possible but you’ll consistently benefit from the vivid colours, impressive HDR (for the price) and the aggressive, immersive 1000R curvature. There’s also very little ghosting, something many VA panels struggle with.

Beyond the exceptional panel, the G7 is still a pretty unique monitor. The stand supports tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustment (120mm of it), which is a pleasant surprise for the price. The port situation is also strong – two DP 1.4 ports, one HDMI 2 port, a 3.5mm jack, two USB-A 3 ports plus a USB-B 3 port line the rear of the panel. Oh, and it’s also a bit of a looker, all angular lines and blue RGB lighting.

The G7 covers every base, leaving no stone unturned in its quest for total market domination. If you were wondering which 1440p gaming monitor to splash out on, wonder no more.

Read our full Samsung Odyssey G7 (‎C27G75T/C32G75T) review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: VA (QLED); Refresh rate: 240Hz; Response time: 1ms; Video inputs: 1 x HDMI 2, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

5. LG UltraGear Ergo (27GN88A): Best ergonomic 1440p gaming monitor

Price: £459 | Buy now from Amazon



The LG Ultragear Ergo has a party trick. The 1440p, 144Hz nanoIPS panel is mounted on an ergonomic arm, rather than a traditional stand; this allows the monitor to extend and retract 180mm, swivel 280 degrees left and right, rise and sink 130mm, pivot 90 degrees (into portrait orientation) and tilt 25 degrees backwards. This blows any normal stand you might have used clean out of the water from a versatility perspective.

Of course, the stand doesn’t make the monitor. Fortunately, the UltraGear Ergo performed well on test, producing 139% of the sRGB colour gamut and 99% of the wider DCI-P3 colour gamut – which means exuberant colours across the board. It’s reproducing these colours accurately, too, with the colour variance score (Delta E) never exceeding 2. Contrast and luminance are a touch less inspiring, but at 858:1 and 378cd/m² respectively neither one is particularly dire. Just don’t expect anything much from the monitor’s HDR mode.

With a two-port USB hub complementing the UltraGear Ergo’s HDMI 2 and DP 1.4 ports, the only thing that would have made this panel any more appealing is USB-C. Given the rest of the specs sheet, however, we’re willing to let it slide.

Read our full LG UltraGear Ergo (27GN88A) review for details

Key specs – Screen size: 27in; Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440; Screen technology: nanoIPS; Refresh rate: 144Hz; Response time: 1ms; Video inputs: 2 x HDMI 2, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4