Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 review: A brilliant all-in-one PC for home working and business

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 review: What you need to know

The ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 is an all-in-one PC based on a choice of Intel Core i5, Core i7 or Core i9 processors and a 27in QHD screen. Different versions come with between 8GB and 32GB of DDR5 RAM with a 512GB SSD, while all include a wireless desktop mouse and keyboard combo and a 1080p webcam, permanently fixed to the top of the screen. Lenovo also produces versions with a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU, but these don’t seem to be available in the UK.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 review: Price and competition

As a business-focused all-in-one, the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 4 is going up against similar options like the Dell Optiplex 7410 Plus series or HP’s EliteOne 870 G9, though the former has a smaller 23in screen. This makes it a little cheaper than the ThinkCentre M90a Pro, costing around £100 less than the equivalent Core i7-13700 spec. The HP, meanwhile, is around £100 more expensive than the ThinkCentre M90a Pro for the same configuration. It might seem pricey, but the ThinkCentre is actually good value for money.

The other serious contender would be Apple’s new M3 iMac , priced at £1,399 for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. We’ve yet to test this version, though we would expect it to be significantly faster than the M1 iMac we reviewed in 2022 or the M2 Pro Mac mini we reviewed last year.