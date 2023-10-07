Pocket a Nothing Phone (2) and save a GIANT £60 this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has something that will definitely make you want to buy the Nothing Phone (2) – a time-limited discount. This sleek, head-turning smartphone is now available for just £529, down from its usual £629.

If you’re looking for an Android handset with more design flair than the usual identikit models, this is a seriously tempting option. You’ll also need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most the superb smartphone saving, but signing up for a free trial is easy and you can do so here.