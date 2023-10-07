Pocket a Nothing Phone (2) and save a GIANT £60 this Amazon Prime Day
The fun-filled Nothing Phone (2) stands out among the flagship crowd, even more so for £60 less
Amazon Prime Day has something that will definitely make you want to buy the Nothing Phone (2) – a time-limited discount. This sleek, head-turning smartphone is now available for just £529, down from its usual £629.
If you’re looking for an Android handset with more design flair than the usual identikit models, this is a seriously tempting option. You’ll also need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most the superb smartphone saving, but signing up for a free trial is easy and you can do so here.
Indeed, it’s not just the price that makes the Nothing Phone (2) a standout smartphone deal. When we reviewed the handset, we gave it a Recommended award for its combination of eye-catching design, incredible battery life and solid performance.
One of the most striking aspects of the Nothing Phone (2) is its unusual, transparent design and the dazzling light-up glyph interface. The sleek and stylish design, made with a 100% recycled aluminium mid frame, is IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, and the layer of protective Gorilla Glass keeps the 6.7in OLED display safe from harm.
In our tests, the Nothing Phone (2) blasted past its competitors in our battery life tests. We clocked over 31 hours in our standard battery test, and our daily testing revealed that it had over 35% capacity left after 5 hours of screen time – an impressive result that suggests you won’t have to worry about constantly searching for a charger throughout the day.
If all this sounds tempting, act fast – the reduced price of £529 is only available until midnight on Wednesday 11 October, which is when Amazon Prime Day draws to a close.