Canon Pixma TR7650 review: A good all-rounder for a light office workload

Canon Pixma TR7650 review: How fast is it and how much does it cost to run?

Cartridge printers don’t tend to have the lowest running costs and the Canon Pixma TR7650 is no exception. Based on 5% coverage, using the ISO/IEC 24711 printing pattern, Canon suggests that its best-value XXL pigment black ink cartridge can print 600 pages. It costs £25 from Canon, making the price per print around 4p.

Colour printing is a little more complicated to work out because the four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta and yellow) all have different page yields, but using Canon’s figures and prices, I worked out that the cost per colour page is around 9p.

Neither of those prices is terrible for a cartridge printer, coming in cheaper than HP’s cartridges for the Envy Inspire 7220e. However, Brother manages to keep cartridge printing costs a lot lower, and there’s no competition when it comes to an ink tank printer, such as the Epson EcoTank ET-2876, as you can see from the chart below.

Print speeds are reasonable for an inkjet, sailing past the Epson EcoTank ET-2876 with a speed of 10.6ppm when printing in mono. It outpaces the HP Envy Inspire 7220e, too, though it can’t get close to the high-speed office credentials of the Brother MFC-J4540DW. This was despite being slow to warm up, taking at least twice as long to produce the first page as any of the other printers we compared it to.

When it comes to printing photos, however, the Canon won the day. It churned out six 6x4in photos at a phenomenal rate, taking less than 4mins 30secs. That blasts its rivals out of the water.

