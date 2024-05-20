Dangbei Emotn N1 review: A compact 1080p projector that gives you decent bang for your buck

This doesn’t sound great, but here’s the thing: the Emotn N1 still produces a watchable and even enjoyable image. Colours look natural, there’s plenty of detail and motion is nice and smooth without looking artificial. I wouldn’t get excited about talk of HDR10 support – there’s not enough brightness here for that – but there’s some subtlety and dynamic range on offer, not to mention whiter whites. I cheerfully sat through episodes of Fallout and The Three Body Problem plus a decent stretch of Past Lives and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and all looked fine if never blow-your-socks-off good. The big-screen experience holds up pretty well.

Much the same applies to the sound. It’s a little thinner than the audio from the MoGo 2 Pro or the Nebula Capsule 3 but it’s clear enough. Dialogue comes through cleanly and there’s some respectable stereo spread, with dialogue and effects positioned reasonably accurately to the left and right. You have to sit behind the projector to get the best of it – the output’s slightly muffled from the sides – but it’s fine for casual viewing or an ad-hoc movie night.

Dangbei Emotn N1 review: What could it do better?

There’s no battery in the Emotn N1, so it needs to be connected to the mains. It also uses an old-school AC adapter rather than a modern USB Type-C supply, so there’s no way to use it with a power bank if you want to take it on the road.