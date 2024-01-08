CES 2024: Razer announces three cutting-edge Blade gaming laptops

Next up, the Razer Blade 14 is the smallest and most portable of the trio. We were very impressed with last year’s Razer Blade 14, but we did take issue with the price and the fact that the soldered-in RAM could not be upgraded. Pricing for this year’s model hasn’t been announced yet, so we don’t know how things are going to look on that front, but Razer has confirmed that the DDR5 memory will be upgradable this time around.

The Razer Blade 14 is just as portable as its predecessor, at just 18mm thick and weighing a little over 1.8kg, which is still reasonably light for a gaming laptop. If you do decide to take the Blade 14 on the go, Razer says you can expect up to ten hours of battery life.

Inside the Blade 14, you’ll find the new AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, which brings along Ryzen AI for performance enhancement, boosting AI workloads in Microsoft Copilot and the Windows Studio webcam effects, for example. This can be paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics up to 4070, with a maximum TGP of 140W.

Rounding out the features announced here are a 16:10 14in display that offers QHD+ resolution and refreshes up to 240HZ, as well as support for USB 4 and Wi-Fi 7. Preorders are set to open on 23 January, so it won’t be long before we hear how much the Razer Blade 14 will set you back.