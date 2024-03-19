Are robot vacuum cleaners worth it?

Most people would love to hand over vacuuming duties to someone (or something) else. But given their high prices, are the best robot vacuum cleaners worth it? Sure, they might save you a few minutes here and there – but do they clean well enough to justify the expense? Will a robot vacuum actually save you time – or will it quickly become another gadget looming in a dark corner gathering dust rather than collecting it?

The good news is that robot vacuum cleaners have advanced tremendously over the initial designs that were often found bumping into skirting boards and vacuuming the same strip of carpet multiple times. These handy cleaning gadgets now arrive with all sorts of clever tech to boost efficiency. Some models include built-in digital mapping software to ensure they take the most logical route around your house. Others feature cameras primarily for location and mapping, but can also be used via an accompanying app to keep an eye on a pet while you’re out.

If you’re on the fence about buying a robot vacuum cleaner for your own home, this guide will help you come to a decision either way. Below, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions around these futuristic cleaning gizmos, finishing off with some top product picks from our team of expert testers.

