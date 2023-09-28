Dyson 360 Vis Nav review: This may not be the robot you’ve been looking for

Dyson 360 Vis Nav review: Is it good at finding its way around?

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav’s top-mounted camera uses a fish-eye lens, so provides it with some ability to see forwards. However, it doesn’t use it to avoid obstacles in the middle of the floor in the same way as the front-mounted camera on an iRobot Roomba j7 can.

Dyson makes no claim on obstacle detection, and even mentions clearing your floor before starting a clean in its documentation, but we tested it anyway with our usual trio of dropped hazards: a sock, a charging cable and a fake plastic dog poo. The 360 Vis Nav merrily drove over them all, so this isn’t a robot for a messy house.

The 360 Vis Nav uses a combination of mapping and the camera to find its way around, using SLAM (simultaneous location and mapping). This isn’t nearly as efficient as LiDAR at creating a map in the first place, since LIDAR can scan ahead while Dyson’s SLAM implementation needs the robot to visit a space to include it on the map.

Once the map is built, however, the 360 Vis Nav proved excellent at finding its way around. There’s a small bumper in front of the roller to detect collisions with furniture, but it barely uses this and does an impressive job of getting close to things such as chair and table legs, rarely touching them. I also didn’t see it getting caught up in any table legs or under chairs, something other vacuums are prone to do.

On the one hand, this is a good thing. If you have fragile furniture then the 360 Vis Nav is skilled at avoiding it. However, the downside is that it doesn’t like to venture under furniture where the legs are close together. It won’t get stuck trying to get out again, but if you want to clean the floor underneath a dining room chair or small table, you’ll need to lift it off the floor before you start.

Where the robot did struggle, however, was around rugs. The robot has a habit of nosing into areas, then rotating on the spot to explore the area around it. Since the sides are almost flush with the floor, this means it tends to crumple up rugs rather than riding over them smoothly, sometimes creating a wall of carpet big enough to stop it in its tracks.

I’ve seen this happen with a handful of other robots but it was much more frequent with the Dyson, its sharper front corners and low edges hampering its ability to navigate around or over such things.

Most robot manufacturers are coming to terms with the fact that many people in the UK live in houses that have more than one storey. As a result, if a consumer is going to spend a lot of money on a robot vacuum cleaner, it doesn’t seem much to ask to have a robot that can be moved easily from one floor to another. Dyson has that covered to a point; the app can make multiple maps of multiple floors and store them for later access.

However, in order to make and use a second map, you have to either move the charging station or, as is helpfully suggested in the user guide, purchase another one to permanently reside in each area you want to map. This is a serious annoyance when most robots can simply be lifted into a new position and sent on their way.

All isn’t completely lost. You can still carry your Dyson 360 Vis Nav upstairs and have it perform an automatic clean, where it will simply trundle around cleaning everywhere it can find. But you won’t be able to set things such as no-go areas. Other cheaper robots can do it, so Dyson loses marks for this.

Controlling the robot with the app is simple, although features are slightly more limited than I’m used to seeing, particularly from more expensive robots. One thing it is missing is that you don’t get live updates of the robot’s position on the map itself. This isn’t essential, but it’s a useful trick. It gives a clear visual indication how far through a clean your robot is, where it’s been and where it still needs to go.

Where it does beat other robot vacuums is in providing a heatmap of how much dirt it picked up after it’s finished cleaning. This may help you decide to clean certain areas more often, but again it’s more of an interesting addition rather than necessary information.

The other thing missing from the Dyson app is the ability to select an area for a spot clean. You can permanently zone and name areas, but this is more suited to whole rooms than areas particularly prone to mess.

Finally, I have a slight issue with the wording of some of Dyson’s alerts. For example, when a clean has finished a run, my Android phone informs me that a “fault” has occurred, when all it really needs is for the collection bin to be emptied. That’s not a fault, more of a feature, and flagging it as a device failure seems overly dramatic.