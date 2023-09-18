Ezviz RS2 review: A multi-faceted robot vacuum to keep your house sparkling clean

READ NEXT: The best robot vacuums to buy

Ezviz RS2 review: What is it like to use?

Setting up the Ezviz RS2 is a simple, straightforward process, performed through the Ezviz smartphone app (available for iOS and Android). You need to enter in your Wi-Fi details and scan a QR code on the robot itself but the rest is simple.

Before performing its first clean, the robot detects it’s been set up in a new area and performs a mapping run. This is fast and efficient, using the LiDAR to quickly scan areas and build up a map, moving around to fill any gaps. It scans even large areas in minutes.

The map is then immediately available for editing, so you can set up no-go areas before the robot has reached them on its first cleaning run. The app automatically chops this into sensible chunks based on the room layout of your house, too, although you can tweak the boundaries at a later date if you wish.

Adding a second map is as simple as placing the unit in a new area and setting it off. It will detect that it’s in a new place and start a new mapping run, automatically creating and switching to a second map. It can store up to four maps at a time. I did come across a handful of language translation issues in the app but in general use, the robot has few foibles.

Because this isn’t a self-emptying robot, you have to do that bit manually. This is slightly awkward because the robot backs into the docking station for mop pad maintenance, blocking access to the collection bin. There is a button on the top of the dock you can press to bring the robot out and off the ramp, however, having to do this after every clean is annoying.

