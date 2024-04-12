How we test robot vacuum cleaners: The Expert Reviews testing methodology explained

There are countless robot vacuum cleaners available, all of which have been designed to save you time and effort when cleaning your home. However, with prices varying from a couple of hundred pounds to well over £1,000, not all robot vacuums are created equal.

To work out which robot vacuums are the best and which represent value for money, we perform a series of tests designed to evaluate various aspects of their performance during our review process. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of that process and each of the areas it covers.

How we test robot vacuum cleaners: Setup, mapping and navigation

We start by setting the robot up. This tends to be a more involved process than it is with regular vacuum cleaners, as the robots usually need a base station and to be connected to Wi-Fi. Each robot is set up in the same location in our test house, so we can time how long it takes to clean a specific area and directly compare it to robots we’ve reviewed previously.

This space has several obstacles that can trap a robot, including cable nests, furniture legs, protruding doorway sills, awkward doormats and a mixture of carpet, hard floor and rugs.

Later on in the testing process, we’ll also move the robot to another floor of the house, to test how well the robot can cope with creating and switching between multiple maps.

